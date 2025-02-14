Codeberg Blames Far-Right for Wave of Abuse and Harassment

Codeberg, an open-source code repository, has accused the far-right of a recent campaign of abuse and harassment targeting its platform. The attack involved spam campaigns and abusive emails sent through Codeberg's automated notification system. While Codeberg assures users that their data is secure, the incident caused brief downtime and impacted a large number of users. The organization remains committed to fighting against far-right ideologies and protecting the free/libre software ecosystem.

Codeberg , the open source code repository, has publicly accused the far right of orchestrating a recent wave of abuse and harassment across its platforms. The organization stated that projects promoting tolerance and equal rights were subjected to relentless spam campaigns, characterized by abusive messages. These attacks escalated to include spam emails sent directly to users via Codeberg 's automated notification systems.

Codeberg firmly maintains its stance against hate and ideologies that jeopardize free software development. On February 12th, some Codeberg users received emails originating from the site itself, containing offensive content. Codeberg explained that an abuser exploited the platform's notification feature, which allows for simultaneous notifications to up to 100 users. The abuser generated a notification email each time, resulting in a massive deluge of abusive messages. While Codeberg has taken swift action by blocking both the abuser's accounts and the exploited functionality, a significant number of notification emails had already been dispatched. This incident also caused brief downtime on the Codeberg platform. Codeberg assures its users that their private data remains secure. They emphasize that all the emails were generated through the platform's servers using the notification feature, and the abuser had no direct access to users' email addresses. Codeberg is a Berlin-based non-profit organization dedicated to providing hosting and support services for free and open-source software projects. It boasts a community of over 150,000 users who have collaborated on more than 200,000 projects. The organization, primarily run by volunteers, acknowledges that while it has provisions to handle abuse campaigns, these resources were overwhelmed during this recent incident. Codeberg admits that spamming notification emails to users was an unexpected tactic and that they were not adequately prepared for this type of attack. They sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused. The team is actively working on implementing measures to enhance protection against such attacks and similar forms of abuse in the future. They are also addressing the concerns of users affected by this campaign.Despite this setback, Codeberg remains steadfast in its commitment to open-source software, which they believe is under threat from far-right forces. The organization asserts that by targeting some of its most active translators, designers, developers, and contributors, the far-right is damaging the entire free/libre software ecosystem. Codeberg underlines that their fight against far-right ideologies is unwavering. They recognize the growing influence of these forces in many parts of the world and emphasize the importance of protecting marginalized groups. The statement concludes by cautioning that the threat posed by far-right forces extends to everyone, regardless of whether they perceive it as directly affecting their projects.





