A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued for parts of Pennsylvania, including in the Susquehanna Valley.

A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued for parts of Pennsylvania, including in the Susquehanna Valley. This region includes Dauphin, Cumberland, Lebanon, Lancaster and York counties, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection .

Code Orange means the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems. People in those groups should limit outdoor activities, according to the DEP. The air quality will be at its worst Saturday morning and again after sunset on Saturday, the DEP said.

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The decrease in quality is due to stagnant and calm air this week, which allowed fine particulates to build up near the ground each day, the DEP said. Additionally, residents and businesses are encouraged to avoid using their fireplaces or wood stoves, avoid open burning, and avoid using gas-powered lawn and garden equipment. Joshua Dunn and Amber Baumgartner had hiked together many times before their group set out for Mount Timpanogos in October.

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Further details have been released after officials said a staff member was injured during an assault by a trespasser at Camp Curtin Academy in Harrisburg last week. Lancaster County’s 2026 ExtraGive raises money for over 400 nonprofits in the area. Township proposes increasing property taxes by over 80% in new budget Silver Spring Township is proposing a roughly 80% property tax increase in its 2027 budget, citing rising costs and "significant capital needs ahead. "