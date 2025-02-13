Coconut Curry Chicken & Rice: A Flavorful and Cozy Comfort Food

This easy and delicious Coconut Curry Chicken & Rice recipe is perfect for a weeknight dinner or meal prepping. Packed with warm spices and creamy coconut milk, this dish is both comforting and satisfying.

Craving a flavorful and comforting dinner? This Coconut Curry Chicken & Rice recipe is just what you need. It's rich, creamy, and loaded with warm spices that will transport your taste buds to a tropical paradise. Tender chicken simmers in a velvety coconut curry sauce with bell peppers and garlic, creating a dish that's both satisfying and easy to prepare.

Whether you're looking for a quick weeknight meal or want to meal prep for the week ahead, this recipe will become a staple in your culinary repertoire. Serve it over fluffy rice to soak up every last drop of the flavorful sauce. If you're a fan of bold flavors and simple cooking techniques, this recipe is a must-try.To get started, cook the rice. Rinse jasmine rice under cold water until the water runs clear. Combine the rice, water, and salt in a medium pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover and let simmer for 15 minutes. Remove from heat and let it sit, covered, for 5 minutes before fluffing with a fork.Next, prepare the coconut curry chicken. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the cubed chicken and cook until browned on all sides, about 5 minutes. Remove the chicken from the skillet and set it aside. In the same skillet, add chopped onion, garlic, and bell peppers. Sauté for 3 minutes until the vegetables are fragrant. Stir in curry powder, turmeric, cumin, paprika, salt, and black pepper. Cook for 1 minute. Pour in coconut milk, chicken broth, soy sauce, lime juice, and honey (if using). Stir well to combine all the ingredients. Return the chicken to the skillet and let simmer for 10-15 minutes, until the sauce has thickened slightly and the chicken is cooked through. Garnish with fresh chopped cilantro and serve the coconut curry chicken over the fluffy rice.





