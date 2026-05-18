Cocolab\'s Cocofloss Thin | A Dental Hygienist\'s Powerful Metaphor and a Game-Changer for Tight Teeth Heaters.

Discover the game-changing Cocofloss Thin from Cocolab, a thinner version of their popular floss, designed specifically for people with tight contact or crowded teeth. Rev up your dental hygiene routine with this superior floss, leaving your teeth squeaky clean and your breath fresher than ever.

It only took one dental hygienist (with a gift for metaphor) to tell me that not flossing is like mopping a floor you haven't swept yet to convert me to a flosser for life.

I have always wanted to use Cocolab\'s Cocofloss. It comes in a bunch of flavors, has cute packaging, and is our. While it may seem a little ridiculous to call any floss \"cool\", if there was one, it would be Cocolab. But here\'s the problem: I could never get the thicker string through my teeth, which have, according to my aforementioned dental hygienist, extremely \"tight contact\".

My orthodontist from my teens did too good of a job with my braces, I guess. I\'ve been stuck using boring Oral-B Glide since. But Cocolab has finally fixed this problem with its new launch, Cocofloss Thin. It\'s 30 percent thinner than its original floss and is designed specifically for people with tight contact or crowding





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Cocofloss Thin Floss Oral-B Glide Tight Contact Crowded Teeth

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