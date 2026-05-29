Coco Jones Has a Minidress Moment at the 2026 American Black Film Festival

The singer wore looks by Shushu/Tong and Rebecca Vallance.

The Grammy Award-winning artist kicked off the day at Peacock’s “Strung”: From Script to Screen event in a design fromJones’ dress featured a fitted bodice with delicate lace detailing on the straps and angular neckline.

Crunched fabric gave the look contrast between the softer, more delicate lace and the body of the dress’ material. Jones capped off her look with a pair of pointed-toe pumps and accessorized with glittering jewelry pieces, including a bevy of diamond rings. The minidress, pointed-toe shoe combo carried through the day for Jones, who traded in her Shushu/Tong spring 2026 selection for Rebecca Vallance’s Muriel minidress in pink. The sleeveless look featured a tailored design in bonded crepe.

A paneled A-line silhouette incorporated a sweetheart neckline and included wide straps that sculpted to the singer’s shape. A mock placket was elevated with button detailing to add a refined, polished touch to the overall look.to complete her look. The “Here We Go” singer’s glam throughout Thursday’s events featured hair styled with soft barrel curls and a side part, with makeup highlights including bold brows, brightly lined eyes and a glossy lip.

Founded in 1997, the American Black Film Festival showcases films and projects from burgeoning talent that celebrate stories by and about people of African descent, per the festival’s official website. The 2026 edition of the festival kicked off on Wednesday and will conclude on Sunday.

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