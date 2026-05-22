Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka: The 2025 French Open Tennis Tournament

Get ready to witness the prestigious 2025 French Open Tennis Tournament in Paris, France. Witness the intense competition as Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka and other stars square off on red clay courts for Grand Slam trophies.

Coco Gauff , Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka and other 'players from around the world competing on red clay courts for Grand Slam trophies. The tennis tournament takes place at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France.

The French Open airs live with a start time of 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT (11 a.m. CEST) and ends with the men’s singles final on Sunday, June 7. Fans can check their local listings or access live channels through cable, streaming or satellite. There are several streaming platforms too, such as Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, which offers live TV, local and cable channels





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Tennis Coco Gauff Aryna Sabalenka French Open Grand Slam Roland Garros Stadium Red Clay Courts

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