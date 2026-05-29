Coco Gauff vs. Anastasia Potapova Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 3

Coco Gauff has picked up right where she left off from last year's French Open, which she won, quickly dismantling her opponents in the first two rounds. She ha

Coco Gauff has picked up right where she left off from last year's French Open, which she won, quickly dismantling her opponents in the first two rounds.

She has lost only a combined nine games through her first two matches, but now she has a tough opponent ahead of her in the third round in Anastasia Potapova. Coco Gauff vs. Anastasia Potapova: History and Tournament Results These two have played against each other three times. Potapova is 2-1 in those matches, with the most recent win taking place in 2023. Even before last year's win, the French Open has historically been Gauff's best Grand Slam.

She has made at least the quarterfinals in five straight years, and she has an 84% win rate here, which is 7% better than any other Grand Slam for her. Potapova's best career finish at a Grand Slam was at the 2024 French Open, when she made it to the fourth round. She can match that result with an upset win against Gauff on Saturday.

Her best Grand Slam win rate is also at the French Open at 58%, which is 11% better than her next best major tournament. Coco Gauff vs. Anastasia Potapova Prediction and Best Bet It might be time to buy some stock in Potapova. She has had some impressive performances of late.

She made it to the final of a WTA 500 event in April, and then went from having to play in the qualifying round all the way to the semifinals at the WTA 1000 Mutua Madrid Open. She followed that up by making it to the Round of 16 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elsa Jacquemot Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 2Aryna Sabalenka made it to the final of last year's French Open, and now the No. 1-ranked women's tennis player in the world is going to do her best to get over

Read more »

From The Sports Desk: French Open field wide open, after Sinner’s surprise exitJannik Sinner appeared to fall ill on Thursday, dealing with the heat, as he lost in the second round of Roland Garros. Plus, “Milwaukee Messi” is today’s World Cup spotlight.

Read more »

Coco Gauff’s Custom New Balance Dress Wins at the 2026 French OpenThe reigning champion is back in the chicest tennis set.

Read more »

Coco Gauff addreses rampant Serena Williams comeback rumorsReports are starting to pile up that Serena Williams is mounting a tennis comeback. She last played at the 2022 US Open.

Read more »