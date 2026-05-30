Coco Gauff Loses to Anastasia Potapova in Third Round of French Open

Coco Gauff of the United States lost to 30th-ranked Anastasia Potapova in the third round of the 2026 French Open, with the match played before mostly empty stands.

ended in the third round after losing to Anastasia Potapova 4-6, 7-6 , 6-4 on Saturday. In the 30th-ranked Potapova, Gauff met an opponent who could match her court coverage in long baseline rallies.

The match was played before mostly empty stands inside Court Philippe-Chatrier as French fans stayed away to watch the Champions League soccer final. Coco Gauff of the United States in action against Anastasia Potapova of Austria during their Women’s Singles third round match on Day Seven of the 2026 French Open at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 30, 2026.

Anastasia Potapova of Austria celebrates after a point during the match against Coco Gauff of the United States in the Women’s Singles third round match on Day Seven of the 2026 French Open at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 30, 2026. Gauff’s second Grand Slam title came with a victory over top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the final a year ago. Potapova, who was born in Russia but now represents Austria, improved to 3-2 in her career against Gauff.

She is having quite a clay season after reaching a final in Linz, Austria, and the semifinals of the Madrid Open as a qualifier.





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