Coco Gauff is still figuring out what she enjoys doing outside of tennis. The 22-year-old tennis star has spent the majority of her young life on the court, but

Nov 10, 2026; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Coco Gauff of the United States shows her frustration during her match against Linda Noskova of Czechia at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Coco Gauff is still figuring out what she enjoys doing outside of tennis. The 22-year-old tennis star has spent the majority of her young life on the court, but she is discovering there is so much more to her life than tennis. For a while now, Gauff has been trying different activities in her free time, although many of her interests have only lasted for short periods of time.

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However, she has admitted that she is not very good at many of the things she tries. Recently, the young star discussed trying out pole dancing, purchasing musical instruments and playing some basketball for fun in aAll eyes will be on 15-year-old sensation Coco Gauff when the U.S. Open kicks off Monday.

Xxx Sd Coco Gauff Profile 20132 Jpg S Fl | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect While most of her life has been spent traveling the world for tennis tournaments, Gauff says she has not always taken advantage of the opportunities that come with visiting places around the globe. , the young tennis star talked about her years of traveling for matches in the early years of her career, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when her life consisted of going from match to match, staying in her hotel room and ordering room service.

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She eventually started to realize that spending so much time in her hotel room was not how she wanted to live her life. She started to make more of an effort to go out, hang out with friends and see the cities she was in for more than just the tennis matches she was playing.

At the Cincinnati Open in August, Gauff spoke about activities she enjoys, such as going to restaurants, watching movies and even just strolling through cities on her own.where she was playing at the time, revealed that she had walked to a Cincinnati Reds game in the rain the previous year. She also spoke of her love of spending time alone, even when she is traveling with her team.

This is a totally different picture of the tennis player than people are used to seeing in front of thousands of fans for matches. Gauff has talked about enjoying the freedom to explore places on her own without having to focus on tennis. Coco Gauff falls after rushing to get the ball during her match against Marle Bouzkova on the Grand Stand court at the 2022 Western & Southern Open on Tuesday August 16.

Gauff forfeit during the second set after receiving an injury. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Gauff is known to be a person who likes to explore new things, although she admits that it can be hard to stick with them for long. Gauff shared that she had recently started trying out pole dancing and was enjoying it so far.

She also mentioned that she had bought a guitar and a keyboard a while ago but hadn't spent much time using them yet. This is not the first time Gauff has described a pattern of hopping from interest to interest.

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In her April interview with the WTA, Gauff mentioned that she had briefly enjoyed crocheting and then reading, but then moved on to online puzzles and playing the popular gameShe admits that some of her activities last for a short time, but she is willing to try something new, and if she doesn't like it, then she can move on to something else. Coco Gauff is also happy to try things that she is not good at, such as playing basketball for fun, even though she is not very good at it.

The November Vogue feature also describes her growing interest in fashion, with Gauff recently wearing clothes by Miu Miu and explaining her fascination with accessories and heels. She says that she likes putting together outfits even when she has nowhere to go.

Her work with Miu Miu has also been covered byIt is interesting to watch the life of an athlete who has spent years on the court, perfecting her game, and is now trying to enjoy all of the activities that other young women in her age group enjoy, even if she is still a beginner at most of them. Gauff does not have to be a musician, a basketball player or a dancer to enjoy something.

She can try something for a few weeks, decide it is not for her and then move on to something else. Tennis has dominated the life of Coco Gauff for most of her young life. Now, the 22-year-old is discovering that there is more to her life than the sport. Whether she sticks with pole dancing for a long time or not, Coco seems to be enjoying finding out more about herself and what she likes to do.

Mark Livingston is a South Carolina native and recent Penn State graduate with a degree in Digital Media and Journalism. He previously wrote for Greenville Sports Media, where he covered various sports and teams across the Carolinas. His experience includes game coverage, feature stories and interviews.