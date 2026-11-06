Coco Arquette Stars in Evil Genius Directed by Mother Courteney Cox

Coco Arquette makes her major film debut in Evil Genius, a crime thriller directed by mother Courteney Cox and starring aunt Patricia Arquette.

Coco Arquette continues to cement her status as a rising talent in Hollywood, stepping into the spotlight for a high-profile event at Nobu in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 22-year-old actress was the guest of honor at a party hosted by Instagram, where she showcased her emerging fashion sense in a flirty fuchsia slip dress and black pumps. This public appearance coincides with a significant professional milestone, as she prepares to release her first major role in the upcoming crime thriller Evil Genius.

Evil Genius True Crime Film Details

The film Evil Genius represents a major career leap for the daughter of Courteney Cox and David Arquette, who has been making steady progress in the acting industry throughout this year. The project is a true story that chronicles the infamous case of the 'pizza bomber' Brian Wells, who robbed a bank while wearing an explosive collar around his neck that ultimately detonated and killed him. This gripping narrative provides a stark and intense backdrop for Arquette's professional debut, marking a serious entry into the crime thriller genre.

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Family Collaborations on Set and Screen

Evil Genius is a deeply familial production, as it was directed and produced by her mother, Courteney Cox, and stars her aunt, Patricia Arquette. This close collaboration has been supported by open praise from the family members involved in the production process. Courteney Cox recently told Entertainment Tonight that she loved watching Coco on the set every day as they filmed the movie together, describing her as a good actor.

Courteney Cox Praises Daughter Acting Skills

Speaking to E! News about the upcoming film, the Friends star emphasized that she does not need to be protective of her daughter on set because Coco holds her own. Cox stated that everybody loved having Coco on set, describing her as a little force and an incredible actor who commands attention with her performance. This professional validation from her mother highlights the confidence Arquette brings to her first major leading role in a high-stakes production.

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Upcoming Horror Projects With David Arquette

Beyond her current release, Coco Arquette has four additional films currently in the pipeline, signaling a busy future for the up-and-coming actress. Among these projects are the horror movies Kill or Be Killed and My Boyfriend is a Demon, both of which star her father, David Arquette. These upcoming roles suggest a continued collaboration within the family unit, further expanding her filmography across different genres and demonstrating her versatility as a performer in the industry.

Cox Reflects On Daughter College Years

In October 2024, Cox reflected on the emotional journey of sending her daughter off to college at the Inc. 5000 45th Annual Conference & Gala. She initially felt that there was no big deal when Coco left for school, noting that her daughter did not talk much and was always in her room. However, the dynamic changed significantly when Coco returned home for summer break after her first year, appearing more mature, talkative, and impressive to her mother.

Co-Parenting And Future Film Premieres

Despite marrying in 1999 and divorcing in 2013 after three years of separation, Cox and Arquette have maintained amicable terms and support their daughter's career. The couple reunited earlier this year at the red carpet premiere of Scream 7, which hit theaters on February 27, showing their continued professional connection. While Cox got engaged to Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid in 2014, the couple later called off the wedding, yet the focus remains on the next generation of the Arquette family.