Pest experts identify attics, spaces under kitchen sinks, areas behind appliances, and laundry rooms as key winter hiding spots for cockroaches indoors.

Cockroaches tend to seek out warm, sheltered, and damp spaces once outdoor temperatures drop, and pest experts say several areas of a home deserve regular checks during the winter months. Indoor living spaces can offer these pests food, water, and shelter, which is why homeowners often find unwanted visitors after the weather turns cold. Knowing where cockroaches hide can help people spot early signs of activity before an infestation grows.

Winter is the season when staying indoors feels especially appealing, but the same conditions can appeal to cockroaches looking for warmth. Experts say attics, spaces beneath kitchen sinks, areas behind major appliances, and laundry rooms are among the places where these insects are most likely to hide during the colder months. Checking these spots regularly can help homeowners get ahead of a potential problem.

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Attics and Kitchen Sinks as Key Winter Hiding Spots

Attics and the spaces beneath kitchen sinks are two of the most common winter hiding places for cockroaches, according to pest experts. Heat rises, so the upper floor of a home can become a warm refuge for pests, while areas with leaking pipes offer the dark, moist conditions they favor.

The uppermost floor of a home often sees little regular human activity, which allows pests to settle there unnoticed. One expert explained that cockroaches like to get inside and hide in warm attics during winter because heat rises.

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To find possible entry points, homeowners can go up to the attic during the day, switch the lights off, and look for cracks where sunlight gets in. Each beam of light may mark a potential route for cockroaches to enter.

Under the kitchen sink, Masferrer said cockroaches are attracted to dark, moist environments, which makes this space a common hiding place. Leaky pipes or accumulated moisture can supply the water they need to survive. Masferrer advised homeowners to repair plumbing leaks, eliminate standing water, and seal gaps around pipes to make these areas less appealing.

Bathrooms, Appliances, and Laundry Rooms Need Attention

Bathrooms, large kitchen appliances, and laundry rooms can also provide cockroaches with moisture, warmth, and food residue during winter. Crumbley said roaches are attracted to condensation, so bathroom plumbing can make the room attractive to them. Keeping bathrooms clean and free of clutter can help lower the likelihood of an infestation.

Crumbley warned that cockroaches may hide in bathroom trash, around pipes and plumbing, or near sinks, drains, and toilets. Masferrer also recommended checking the spaces beneath bathroom vanities, gaps around plumbing penetrations, and cracks behind cabinets and baseboards.

Masferrer said the space behind the refrigerator is another spot to watch. Dark, warm areas can provide shelter, and accumulated food debris can attract pests. Homeowners were advised to clean out that space and remove food residue whenever possible.

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Tight gaps around dishwashers can also give cockroaches sheltered spaces and access to moisture. Masferrer advised people to clean around dishwashers, remove food debris, and address any moisture or plumbing leaks.

The area behind stoves and ovens deserves similar attention. Masferrer explained that crumbs and grease accumulating there can provide food sources for cockroaches throughout winter, so regular cleaning behind and underneath these appliances is recommended.

Laundry rooms can become a hiding area even though they are expected to be among the cleanest rooms in a house. Masferrer explained that cockroaches need moisture to survive and can be attracted to leaking fixtures, condensation, or poor ventilation.

Identifying Species and Preventing Winter Cockroach Infestations

Identifying the cockroach species is the first step in knowing where to inspect and what needs correcting, because not every cockroach prefers the same conditions. German cockroaches can continue living and reproducing inside heated homes where food, water, and shelter remain available, according to one expert.

Experts also advised inspecting incoming cardboard boxes and secondhand appliances, which can introduce cockroaches into a home regardless of the season. Keeping these checks in place year-round can reduce the risk of bringing pests indoors during the colder months.