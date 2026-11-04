Cocaine Deaths Surpass Heroin in England and Wales for First Time

Official ONS data reveals cocaine caused more fatalities than heroin in England and Wales last year, marking a historic shift in drug-related mortality trends.

Official statistics from the Office for National Statistics confirm that cocaine has surpassed heroin as the substance most frequently linked to drug deaths in England and Wales. This milestone marks the first time since records began in 1993 that cocaine fatalities have exceeded those involving opioids. The data indicates a significant shift in the landscape of drug-related mortality across the region.

Cocaine Deaths Exceed Heroin Records

The Office for National Statistics reported that cocaine was involved in 1,233 fatalities last year. In comparison, heroin and morphine were linked to 1,210 deaths during the same period. Although the total number of cocaine-related deaths decreased slightly from 1,279 in 2024, experts emphasize that these figures remain historically high. This reversal represents a critical turning point in public health monitoring for substances in the United Kingdom.

Also read Woman sentenced for role in 'large scale' cocaine trafficking network in York

Regional Distribution and Demographic Data

Geographic analysis shows that nearly all cocaine-related deaths occurred in England, with 1,143 fatalities recorded there compared to just 79 in Wales. London experienced the highest concentration of victims with 177 deaths, while the North West, including Liverpool and Manchester, followed closely with 175. The North East of England had the lowest count at 80 deaths, and the East of England recorded 88. Demographically, almost eight in ten victims were men, with only 20 percent being female. The vast majority of those who died were middle-aged adults, with over a third aged between 40 and 49, and another third between 50 and 69. Only 136 victims were in their twenties, nine were nineteen or younger, and seven were over seventy.

Advertisement

Charity Warnings on Price and Accessibility

Robin Pollard, head of policy and external communications at WithYou charity, warned that cocaine has become far more prevalent in recent years. He noted that the price of a gram has dropped by approximately 40 percent over the last six years. Pollard stated that the drug is now easier to purchase nationwide, has increased in purity, and has become increasingly socially acceptable. Simon Phillips, chief executive of WithYou, described each statistic as a preventable death affecting families and friends. He urged individuals struggling with substance abuse to seek support through the charity's website resources.

Overall Drug Poisoning Trends and Health Risks

Total drug poisoning deaths in England and Wales fell slightly to 5,519 from 5,565 in 2024. David Mais, head of mortality statistics at the Office for National Statistics, identified this as the first decline in such deaths in over a decade. However, he cautioned that levels remain historically high and noted that the gap between male and female deaths reached a record high. Cocaine can cause fatal heart attacks and strokes by narrowing arteries, raising blood pressure, and constricting brain blood vessels. The Office for National Statistics data does not specify the exact manner of death for each individual.