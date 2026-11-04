Cocaine Deaths Overtake Heroin for First Time in England and Wales Data

Official statistics reveal cocaine caused 1,233 fatalities last year, surpassing heroin for the first time since records began in 1993.

Official data released by the Office for National Statistics confirms that cocaine was the substance most frequently involved in drug-related fatalities in England and Wales last year. The Class A powder was linked to 1,233 deaths, surpassing the 1,210 fatalities associated with heroin and morphine. This marks the first time since records began in 1993 that cocaine has overtaken opioids as the leading driver of drug deaths.

Cocaine Fatality Statistics Breakdown

Although the total number of cocaine-related deaths decreased slightly from 1,279 in 2024 to 1,233 in 2025, experts emphasize that these figures remain historically high. The decline represents a three percent drop, yet the overall scale of the crisis persists. Nearly all these fatalities occurred in England, with 1,143 deaths recorded compared to 79 in Wales. London reported the highest regional count with 177 victims, followed by the North West, which included Liverpool and Manchester, recording 175 deaths.

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Demographic data reveals that almost eight in ten cocaine victims were men, while twenty percent were female. The vast majority of those who died were middle-aged adults. More than a third of the deaths involved individuals aged between forty and forty-nine, and another third were between fifty and sixty-nine. Only 136 fatalities involved people in their twenties, and just nine involved those aged nineteen and under. Seven victims were over the age of seventy.

Price Drops Drive Prevalence and Acceptance

Drug charities attribute this trend to the substance becoming increasingly socially acceptable and available at cheaper prices than ever before. Robin Pollard, head of policy and external communications at the charity WithYou, warned that cocaine has become far more prevalent in recent years. He noted that the price of a gram of the drug has dropped by approximately forty percent over the last six years. This accessibility, combined with higher purity levels, has made it easier to purchase across all parts of the country.

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The broader context of drug poisoning shows a total of 5,519 deaths in England and Wales last year, a slight decrease from 5,565 in 2024. David Mais, head of mortality statistics at the Office for National Statistics, identified this as the first fall in drug-related deaths in more than a decade. He highlighted that deaths from drug poisoning remain historically high and noted that more than twice as many men as women died, pushing the gender gap to a record high.

Health Risks and Charity Responses

While the Office for National Statistics data does not specify the exact medical mechanisms of death, cocaine is known to trigger deadly heart attacks and strokes. It works by narrowing arteries, raising blood pressure and heart rate, and constricting blood vessels in the brain. Simon Phillips, chief executive of the drug and alcohol charity WithYou, stressed that there are still too many preventable deaths each year. He stated that each number represents a person with a family and a future, urging those struggling with substance abuse to seek help via the charity's website.