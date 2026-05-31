The rise of cocaine addiction among British students is a growing concern, with many universities failing to grasp the scale of the problem. Daniel Mervis, a 23-year-old physics student from London, died from an accidental overdose in 2019 after developing a cocaine addiction while studying at St John's College, Oxford. His father, Hilton, believes that the college's strict 'zero-tolerance' approach to substance abuse was part of the problem, as it failed to provide students with the support and resources they needed to deal with addiction.

Cocaine addiction among British students is a growing concern, with many universities failing to grasp the scale of the problem. Daniel Mervis, a 23-year-old physics student from London, died from an accidental overdose in 2019 after developing a cocaine addiction while studying at St John's College, Oxford.

His father, Hilton, believes that the college's strict 'zero-tolerance' approach to substance abuse was part of the problem, as it failed to provide students with the support and resources they needed to deal with addiction. According to a report by Students Organising for Sustainability (SOS), more than a quarter of students who take drugs use cocaine, and the drug is more popular than ketamine or MDMA.

Cocaine is consumed in staggering amounts, with the government estimating that Britons snorted or smoked around 120 tons of the drug in a single year. The market is worth nearly £10 billion, and the number of people struggling with addiction has increased significantly over recent years. Addiction charity Faces & Voices of Recovery UK has seen a rise in younger people struggling with addiction, particularly among students and graduates.

The charity's research suggests that cocaine has become a normal part of 'going out' culture for many young people, and that it has become woven into student culture, nightlife and social status. The combination of cocaine and alcohol creates a dangerous and intoxicating substance called 'cocaethylene' that increases the risk of memory loss and permanent damage to the vital organs.

University is often the first experience of complete independence for young people, and they appear to be particularly vulnerable to addiction. Students who use cocaine often take it while drinking, with 87% of students polled for SOS doing so, and 10% doing so weekly. This combination creates a deadly cocktail that can lead to serious health problems, including dependency, mental health deterioration, debt, isolation, and psychosis.

It's an absolute nightmare, addiction, and it's not just the individual who suffers, but also their families and loved ones. The university system needs to take a more proactive approach to dealing with addiction, providing students with the support and resources they need to deal with the problem. By doing so, they can help prevent addiction and its devastating consequences, and ensure that students have a safe and healthy experience at university





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