Cocaine Addiction: A Middle-Class Crisis and the Struggle to Keep Up Appearances

Marissa Smith, a woman living mortgage-free in Essex, speaks about her struggle with cocaine addiction after moving into a new relationship. She describes the drug as offering an escape from the pressures of motherhood and keeping up appearances. However, the consequences are severe, leading to feelings of anxiety, shame, and exhaustion.

Marissa Smith , a 35-year-old divorcee, talks about struggling with a cocaine addiction after a difficult divorce and starting a new relationship. She first experimented with the drug in her late teens but lost interest after meeting her husband.

However, upon separating from her husband and entering a new relationship, cocaine reappeared in her life. She describes the drug as offering an escape from the pressures of motherhood and keeping up appearances.

However, the consequences are devastating, including a sense of shame and exhaustion following the high





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Marissa Smith Middle-Class Cocaine Crisis Welfare And Social Exclusion Dependence Unspecified_Severity Recreational Drugs

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