Cobra Kai Stars Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser Get Engaged

Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser, known for their roles in Netflix's 'Cobra Kai,' publicly announced their engagement at the Season Six, Part Three premiere. Their matching rings on the red carpet served as a surprise announcement, later confirmed by Netflix on X. The couple shared their happiness in a joint Instagram post, expressing gratitude for the love and support they receive.

Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser , the stars of Netflix's hit series 'Cobra Kai,' took their relationship to the next level by making their engagement public on Feb. 12 at the Season Six, Part Three premiere in Los Angeles. Their appearance on the red carpet , where they proudly displayed matching rings on their left hands, served as a hard launch of their romance and a surprise engagement announcement. Netflix swiftly confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter) the following day, Feb.

13, coinciding with the release of the final episodes of the 'Karate Kid' spinoff. 'COBRA CRYING BECAUSE TANNER BUCHANAN & MARY MOUSER ARE ENGAGED,' the official Netflix X account playfully tweeted. Buchanan and Mouser further solidified their engagement news with a joint Instagram post on Feb. 13, marking their first public acknowledgment of their relationship status. 'We’re so happy to finally share that we’re engaged,' they wrote in the heartfelt caption. 'This is such a special moment in our lives, the closing of one chapter and celebrating the continuation of another. We’re so grateful for the love and support, and though we’re partial to having our private moments, we’re excited to share this check-in to our world.'Prior to their engagement announcement, Buchanan and Mouser had been spotted together on several occasions, including a Taylor Swift concert in 2023. However, they had remained tight-lipped about the nature of their relationship until the premiere event. In 'Cobra Kai,' Mouser portrays Sam, a talented young karate enthusiast and the daughter of Daniel LaRusso, played by Ralph Macchio. Buchanan, who is also recognized for his roles in 'He's All That' and 'Designated Survivor,' takes on the character of Robby, the son of Daniel's long-standing rival, Johnny Lawrence, portrayed by William Zabka. While their characters shared a romantic connection in the earlier seasons of the show, Sam eventually moved on with her first love, Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), and Robby found love with Tory (Peyton List). Notably, the 'Cobra Kai' cast is not devoid of other blossoming romances. Jacob Bertrand, who portrays Hawk, has been publicly linked to Peyton List (Tory), since at least 2022





TODAYshow / 🏆 389. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

COBRA KAI TANNER BUCHANAN MARY MOUSER ENGAGEMENT NETFLIX RELATIONSHIP CELEBRITIES ACTORS KARATE KID RED CARPET TWITTER

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cobra Kai Stars Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser Announce EngagementThe actors, who play Robby Keene and Samantha LaRusso in the Netflix series, confirmed their engagement with sparkling rings at the show's series finale event. Fans were surprised by the revelation, as the couple had never publicly confirmed a relationship before.

Read more »

Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser Seem to Confirm Engagement on Red CarpetTanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser, known for their roles as Robby Keene and Sam LaRusso in Cobra Kai, sparked engagement rumors after appearing on a red carpet with matching rings and displaying affectionate behavior. Fans have long suspected the two are romantically involved, and this recent display further fuels speculation.

Read more »

Cobra Kai's Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser Confirm Romance with a Kiss and Mystery Matching Rings on That Finger'Cobra Kai' stars Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser confirmed their relationship with a kiss on the red carpet at a series finale event, and sported rings that had fans speculating whether they're engaged.

Read more »

"We've Been Talking Nonstop": Cobra Kai Producers Address Future Spinoff Opportunities With NetflixWilliam Zabka as Johnny Lawrence and Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene in Cobra Kai season 6 part 3.

Read more »

'Cobra Kai' Season 6 Ending Explained: Breaking Down the Netflix Hit's Epic FinaleRadhika Menon is a freelance journalist, with a general focus on TV and film. Her cultural criticism, reporting, and commentary can be found on Vulture, ELLE, Teen Vogue, Bustle, and more. You can find her across all socials at menonrad.

Read more »

Cobra Kai Cast Draws Martial Arts Inspiration From Movies and AnimeThe cast of Cobra Kai, including Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, and Gianni DeCenzo, reveals how they incorporate moves and techniques from their favorite martial arts movies and anime into the show's fight choreography.

Read more »