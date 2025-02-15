Cobra Kai Showrunners Discuss Final Season, Potential Spinoffs, and the Evolution of Johnny and Daniel

The creators of Netflix's hit series Cobra Kai, Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg, reflect on the conclusion of their acclaimed show. They delve into the decision behind Kwon's death, explore ideas for future projects within the Miyagi-verse, and discuss the challenges of navigating the complex relationship between Johnny and Daniel.

Cobra Kai showrunners Jon Hurwitz , Josh Heald , and Hayden Schlossberg have wrapped their acclaimed Netflix series after six seasons. While the finale provided closure to many storylines, questions remain about potential alternate endings and future spinoffs.

In a recent interview with Bleeding Cool, the trio delved into the decision behind Kwon's death, explored ideas for future projects within the Miyagi-verse, and discussed the challenges of navigating the evolving relationship between Johnny and Daniel.The creators revealed that killing Kwon at the end of season six was a deliberate choice to create significant repercussions for the narrative and the characters, particularly Kreese. They emphasized that Kwon's trajectory as the perceived antagonist was designed to deliver a twist. The showrunners also addressed the possibility of spinoffs, stating that various concepts, including animated projects, feature films, and new streaming series, are being considered. They highlighted the complexity of crafting Johnny and Daniel's evolving relationship over six seasons, ensuring it remained fresh and dynamic while staying true to their core personalities. The interview concluded with discussions about the casting decisions for the final episodes, including the deliberate choice to bring back Randee Heller and Ron Thomas, and the consideration given to including Tamlyn Tomita's Kumiko





