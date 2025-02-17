Cobra Kai Season 6: Why CGI Resurrection of Mr. Miyagi Fell Short

The final season of Cobra Kai attempted to bring back Mr. Miyagi using CGI, but the execution fell short. The article explores why relying on digital recreations of deceased actors is a problematic trend in filmmaking and suggests alternative approaches.

The final season of Cobra Kai was almost perfect, featuring Johnny Lawrence finally gaining the victory he'd been denied in The Karate Kid and making peace with his former rival Daniel LaRusso. Daniel himself is continuing to work on finding the balance between Cobra Kai 's style and Miyagi-Do, and is set to appear in the upcoming Karate Kid: Legends. Even two members of the cast had a real-life happy ending, as Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser recently announced their engagement.

But where, exactly, did Cobra Kai Season 6 fall short? The answers lie in the plotline surrounding Daniel's late sensei, Mr. Miyagi. Season 6 reveals a dark truth about Miyagi's past: Years ago, he killed a man in the Sekai Taikai. Not only do these revelations lead to a rift between Daniel and Johnny, but they also lead to Daniel having a nightmare where he fights Miyagi in the Sekai Tekai during the Season 6 episode 'Eunjangdo.' Another dream sequence in the episode 'Skeletons' has Daniel fighting off an army of figures in ghost skeletons, calling back to the brutal beating Johnny and other Cobra Kai members delivered upon him in The Karate Kid — until Miyagi steps in to help him. Both times, Miyagi was brought to life via CGI and a voice actor who could mimic Morita's way of speaking. While technically impressive, it underlines a problem that's been a part of most franchises. Using CGI to bring back dead actors is a slippery slope.Morita's resurrection via CGI is the latest in a troubling trend that's been showing up in franchise films and TV shows. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story saw a digital recreation of Peter Cushing as Grand Moff Tarkin. The Flash has a final sequence that features looks into different realities, bringing back Christopher Reeve's Superman and Adam West's Batman. Perhaps the most recent example, other than Cobra Kai, is Alien: Romulus, which features a digital recreation of Ian Holm's Bishop in a major role. But these digital recreations take the viewer out of the film, especially when they're up close and personal. You can see the rubbery texture, the shift in movement, and other factors that break the immersion in a film's story; if you're trying to make a good movie, the last thing you want to do is lose your audience. But more than that, these CGI recreations often feel like the worst case of nostalgia gone rampant. Many 'legacy sequels' have fallen into this trap, substituting callbacks to previous entries in the franchise for storytelling. In digitally resurrecting dead actors to reprise their characters, some legacy sequels — including Cobra Kai — are literally digging up the past in an effort to appeal to older fans, at the cost of losing a new generation of fans. Instead of resorting to these tricks, filmmakers could take a different approach by crafting an entirely new story within the franchise. It's risky, yes, but if you want a franchise to thrive, it's better to move forward rather than constantly chasing the glories of the past.'Skeletons' and 'Eunjangdo' wouldn't stand out so much if it wasn't for the fact that Mr. Miyagi was brought to life by another actor. Brian Takahashi plays the younger version of Miyagi in 'Eunjangdo,' and though he doesn't say a word, his fight with Daniel features the same intensity that his older counterpart displayed during the Karate Kid films. It simply begs the question: Why didn't Takahashi just play Miyagi? Granted, it wouldn't be the same as seeing Pat Morita, but it wouldn't undercut the emotional impact of Daniel coming to terms with the fact that his mentor wasn't a perfect person. Plus, having Takahashi appear in Daniel's dreams as a literal ghost of the past would have been more thematically fitting, not to mention less unsettling than seeing a computer-generated image try to move at the same speed as a flesh and blood person





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Television Film Reviews Cobra Kai CGI Mr Miyagi Pat Morita Legacy Sequels Nostalgia Filmmaking Television Reviews

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Finale: Daniel in Cobra Kai Gi Sparks DiscussionThe final part of Cobra Kai, debuted on Netflix on February 13, 2025, saw Daniel LaRusso wearing a Cobra Kai gi, a significant change that sparked discussions among fans. The creators of the show explained that this symbolized Daniel's character growth and acceptance of both Miyagi-Do and Johnny's philosophies.

Read more »

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Trailer Previews Miyagi-Do’s Final MatchThe Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 trailer has dropped, teasing Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence's return to the All Valley competition.

Read more »

The Problematic Return of Mr. Miyagi in Cobra Kai Season 6Cobra Kai Season 6 brings back Mr. Miyagi through CGI re-animation, sparking controversy over the ethics and execution of resurrecting deceased performers. While the scene aims to provide closure for Daniel LaRusso, it ultimately feels like a narrative cop-out and falls short due to technical imperfections.

Read more »

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3: Mr. Miyagi's Return ExplainedCobra Kai season 6, part 3, features a significant scene with Mr. Miyagi, bringing back the beloved Karate Kid character in a meaningful way. The article delves into the significance of this scene, how it was achieved using modern technology, and the reasons behind its placement in the final season.

Read more »

How Cobra Kai's Series Ending Changed From The Creators' Original Plan Explained: "We Had Our Heads With Johnny & Daniel"Miyagi-do members standing together at the Sekai Taikai in Cobra Kai Season 6 Ep 6

Read more »

Cobra Kai Season 6 Ending: Why Daniel's Shocking Wardrobe Change Was Important Explained By Co-CreatorDaniel scared of Miyagi in Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 dream sequence

Read more »