Cobalt blue emerges as autumn winter coolest colour trend with Zara midi trench coat highlight

Cobalt blue is a refreshing shift away from brown burgundy and cream tones this season first spotted on autumn winter runways at Chanel and Loewe now available on the high street Zara latest drop features a Midi Trench Coat from the ZW Collection elevated pieces relaxed oversized style regular collar long raglan sleeves contrasting black side pockets hidden in seams buttons concealed behind placket sleek finish statement trench comes up big worth sizing down easy to layer over chunky knits fresh bold style inject fun into new season wardrobe styling options pair with crisp white shirt blue denim suede loafers effortless off duty look or layer over tailored trousers and ballet flats for polished finish let colour do talking team vibrant shade with muted creams and greys or embrace colour blocking clash with pinks reds or greens at 69.99 looks more expensive than it is rival designer styles no brainer buy cobalt blue tipped as major colour trend for spring summer 2027 trench will see through colder months and well into spring

Cobalt blue is proving to be autumn/winter's coolest colour trend. A refreshing shift away from the brown, burgundy and cream tones that have dominated this season, it's a vibrant way to add a pop of colour to your wardrobe.

First spotted on the autumn/winter runways at the likes of Chanel and Loewe, the bold shade is now all over the high street. Case in point: Zara's latest drop featuring a Midi Trench Coat that's gone straight onto our wish list. Part of the high street retailer's ZW Collection of elevated pieces, it's a relaxed, oversized style, featuring a regular collar with long raglan sleeves in contrasting black.

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Elevated details, such as the side pockets hidden in the seams and buttons concealed behind a placket, give it a sleek finish that makes this style look so much more expensive than it is. The statement trench comes up big, so it's worth sizing down so it's still roomy without swamping you, and easy to layer over chunky knits as the temperatures drops. It's a fresh and bold style, that will inject some fun into your new-season wardrobe.

And, when it comes to styling, the options are surprisingly endless. Take notes from Zara and pair yours with a crisp white shirt, blue denim and suede loafers for an effortless, off-duty look. Or, layer it over a, tailored trousers and ballet flats for a polished finish. Let the colour do the talking and team this vibrant shade with muted creams and greys, or embrace colour blocking and clash with pinks, reds or greens.

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At £69.99, it looks so much more expensive than it is and could easily rival many of the designer styles out there, making it a no-brainer buy. With cobalt blue already being tipped as a major colour trend for spring/summer 2027, rest assured this trench will see you through the colder months and well into spring too.

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