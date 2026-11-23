A complex weather pattern involving coastal storms and atmospheric rivers is disrupting travel acRoss the United States during the Thanksgiving holiday week. Heavy rain, strong winds, and potential flooding threaten the East Coast and West Coast,impacting flights, roadways, and major events like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Coastal Storm Threatens Thanksgiving Travel in the Northeast

A powerful coastal storm is set to disrupt the Thanksgiving holiday period,bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and potential coastal flooding to the Tri-State area and the broader East Coast. Meteorologists predict a dramatic shift in weather conditions, with temperatures dropping significantly after a week of unseasonably warm air. The storm system is expected to arrive on Thanksgiving Day, creating hazardous travel conditions for millions of Americans preparing for holiday gatherings. While the morning of the holiday may start dry,rain is forecasted to develop by late morning and intensify through the evening. Wind gusts are expected to exceed forty miles per hour inland and reach up to fifty miles per hour along the coast, raising concerns about power outages and tidal flooding. Authorities have issued warnings regarding these conditions, noting that even moderate weather disruptions can cause significant delays during peak travel weeks.

The Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade faces specific challenges due to the impending storm. While the event has only been grounded for weather reasons once in its history,in 1971,safety protocols remain strict. Balloons are required to be grounded if sustained winds exceed twenty-three miles per hour or if gusts surpass thirty-four miles per hour. Although it's too early to confirm whether the parade will proceed as planned, the forecast suggests that balloons may fly lower or potentially be grounded if wind thresholds are met. New York City Emergency Management has urged residents to stay informed and prepared for the storm, which could impact both the parade and general holiday activities. The combination of heavy rainfall and strong winds poses a risk to outdoor events and transportation networks throughout the metropolitan area.

Also read Thanksgiving Storm Forecast: East Coast Coastal Storm and West Coast Rain Threaten Travel

As the storm system moves northward into Thursday and Friday,the impacts will spread to the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions. The northeastern United States is expected to experience the brunt of the coastal storm's leftovers,with rain, snow, and wintry mix creating difficult driving conditions on Friday. This timing coincides with the beginning of the post-holiday travel period, potentially complicating returns for many travelers. Meteorologists indicate that while conditions may improve slightly by Saturday in the Northeast, lingering moisture will remain in the northernmost regions. The storm's trajectory suggests that the East Coast will face a prolonged period of unsettled weather, with multiple systems moving through the region over the course of the week.

Atmospheric Rivers and Extreme Weather on the West Coast

Meanwhile, the West Coast is preparing for a separate but equally intense weather event driven by atmospheric rivers. San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie has urged residents to limit travel to absolute essentials, citing preparations for extreme high tides and heavy rain expected from Monday afternoon through Wednesday. The city is bracing for an atmospheric river, a narrow band of concentrated moisture in the atmosphere, which can dump months worth of rainfall in just a few days. This weather phenomenon is forecasted to bring significant precipitation to the Pacific Northwest and Northern California, with mountain snow also possible at higher elevations. The mayor emphasized the importance of readiness, noting that the city has consulted with national weather agencies to develop a robust response plan.

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The impact of these atmospheric rivers exTends beyond simple rainfall, with the potential for severe coastal flooding and landslides. The National Weather Service has issued coastal flood advisories for several areas, as rising seas combined with storm surges threaten low-lying communities. In some regions, residents have already been evacuated due to inundated streets and flooding, as seen in previous storm events in Florida and other coastal states. The West Coast is not alone in facing weather-related disruptions,as other parts of the land also deal with the remnants of other storm systems. The convergence of weather phenomena across the nation highlights the widespread nature of this travel week's challenges.

Weather Impacts on Travel and Flight Operations

Travelers across the United States are advised to exercise caution as weather patterns create a complex landscape for transportation. In the Southeast, heavy rainfall is expected to hinder travel from Florida through Georgia, the Carolinas, and into Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee. By Wednesday night,this moisture is forecasted to shift north into the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley, where a wintry mix may occur in parts of Missouri and Illinois. these conditions could lead to significant delays in road and air travel. the Weather Channel has noted that weather-related flight delays are possible in major hubs such as Atlanta,though these forecasts are predictive and not official cancellations. Passengers are encouraged to monitor updates closely as the situation evolves.

The Pacific Northwest continues to see a surge in moisture, with rainfall and mountain snow affecting Washington and Oregon. This weather will persist into the weekend, with additional impacts expected in Idaho and western Montana. Sunday is forecasted to bring mostly clear conditions to the eastern half of the country, with only scattered rain in Florida. Though,the West Coast will remain under the influence of atmospheric rivers, with rain and high elevation snow soaking the area from Southern California to Washington. California is identified as having the best chance for weather-related flight delays on Sunday. The combination of these varied weather events creates a nation-wide puzzle for travelers,requiring constant vigilance and flexibility in planning.

Regional Breakdown and Long-Term Forecast

Monday is expected to be relatively quieter nationwide, with some showers stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast and snow showers affecting parts of the Rockies. Rain and elevation snow will cause delays along the coasts of Washington and Oregon. Tuesday brings a developing system near Florida, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the Southeast, while northern California to Seattle deals with rain and mountain snow. Wednesday marks a peak in disruptions, with heavy rain in the Southeast and a northward movement of the system into the Mid-Atlantic. wintry mix is possible in the Ohio Valley, and the Pacific Northwest sees continued moisture. Thursday sees the storm move further north, affecting the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast with heavy rain and gusty winds,while northern Fresh England may see icy conditions.

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Friday brings the potential for travel delays in the Northeast and Ohio Valley as the storm's remnants linger. More moisture will surge the Pacific Northwest, with snow moving into the Northern Rockies. Saturday offers some improvement in the Northeast, though lingering moisture will remain in the north. Another round of rain will affect San Francisco to Seattle, with mountain snow continuing in the Rockies. Sunday is projected to be the clearest day for travel in the East, except for rain in Florida. The West Coast will continue to experience rain and high elevation snow, with California potentially seeing flight delays. The cumulative effect of these weather systems underscores the importance of staying informed through reliable weather sources and adjusting travel plans accordingly.