A low-impact coastal storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain and gusty winds to Massachusetts on Sunday night, with little disruption anticipated for early Thanksgiving travel despite the system's potential to develop into a tropical storm named Kyle.

says the storm has a 50% chance of developing into a subtropical or tropical storm within the next 7 days. If it develops, it will be named Kyle.

The potential impact of the storm is still unknown, but it may disrupt any early Thanksgiving travel that people might have planned in the beginning of next week. The storm is expected to bring widespread rain to Massachusetts on the night of Nov. 22, Sunday and last until the next morning. Here's what to know. Massachusetts will see about 1 to 3 inches of rain on Sunday, according to the NWS.

Also read East Coast Faces Coastal Flooding and Travel Risks as Low-Pressure System May Become Storm Kyle

A"We are looking at a quick moving coastal storm, likely arriving late Sunday and it's going to move out pretty quick," said Bryce Williams, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Norton office. He added that most of the rain will be done by mid-day Monday. So far, the storm is expected to be low impact.

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"There will be some gusty winds, though not damaging," Williams said. "That will lead to a low probability of minor coastal flooding around the shorelines, perhaps some light beach erosion. " He added that at this time, the agency does not expect there to be any flooding issues and that there was a very low probability of urban flooding in areas with poor drainage. The agency is also not expecting any major disruptions to Thanksgiving travel at this point.

"We're just talking wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph. It should be a fairly low impact event as far as Thanksgiving travel goes," he said. For most of this week, including Friday and Saturday, the weather will remain sunny with highs in the lower 60s, before the skies become cloudy on Sunday, according to