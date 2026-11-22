The National Weather Service has extended a coastal flood warning for the San Francisco Bay Area through Monday morning due to high tides expected to flood low-lying infrastructure and close roads. A separate coastal flood advisory remains in effect for the Pacific Coast through Thursday, with officials urging residents to avoid driving through flooded areas.

for the San Francisco Bay Area coastline will be in effect through Monday morning, the National Weather Service said Saturday. Originally set to end 11 a.m. Saturday, it is now through 6 a.m. Monday.

A coastal flood advisory is also in effect for the Pacific Coast and will be in effect through 4 p.m. Thursday. The NWS said the high tides will flood low-lying infrastructure and lead to several road closures. They advise residents not to drive around any barricades or go through water if they do not know its depth.

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In addition to extending the advisory, the NWS increased the amount of above-ground inundation they expect in low-lying areas from "Rising tides will bring water and waves farther up the beach than normal, restricting escape from beaches and coastal areas," the NWS warned. After 6 a.m. Monday, a coastal flood warning takes effect for the San Francisco and San Pablo bays and will end 4 p.m. Thursday. Caltrans begins installing flood protection barrier at Bay Bridge toll plaza