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Coastal flood advisory extended throughout week as extra high tides forecast

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Coastal flood advisory extended throughout week as extra high tides forecast
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A coastal flood advisory was extended by National Weather Service on Saturday, warning of higher-than average high tides throughout the week.

A coastal flood advisory was extended by National Weather Service on Saturday, warning of higher-than average high tides throughout the week. The advisory comes in conjunction with a beach hazards statement issued Wednesday that also remained in effect throughout next week.

The flood advisory previously expired on Monday but was extended after forecasts showed high tides that are forecast to reach between 1.2-1.6 feet above normal average levels every day through Friday. Localized flooding is forecast in low-lying, coastal, and bayshore areas from Sonoma County to Monterey County. The National Weather Service advised that high tides can vary by about 90 minutes before and after average forecasts and can rise faster than many beachgoers anticipate.

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The advisory recommended avoiding beaches and coastal areas that have exit routes that can be cut off by high tides. Allow extra travel time and do not drive around flood barriers, as road closures are anticipated, according to the advisory.

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