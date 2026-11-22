Tides in the Bay Area could reach all-time record levels, increasing the risk of flooding on roads and coastal areas

San Jose firefighters respond to several vehicles caught in floodwaters on West Santa Clara Street near the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. , on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026.

A man and an elderly woman were rescued from their submerged vehicles. A coastal flood advisory for the Pacific Coast began Saturday, marking the start of a week of high tides along San Francisco Bay and San Pablo Bay that could reach record levels.

Also read San Diego prepares coastal communities ahead of king tides Thanksgiving week

Sunday through Thursday, low-lying areas along the bays’ shoreline — particularly in flood-prone places like San Francisco’s Embarcadero, Highway 37 in the North Bay, San Francisco and Oakland’s airports, and low spots along the Peninsula, Alviso and the East Bay — could see water up to 2 feet deep in some shoreline areas that are normally dry, peaking at 2.8 feet above normal at 10:49 am on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Some road flooding in those waterfront areas is very likely, the agency said.

Motorists should not drive through standing water or around barricades, the agency advised. During a storm on Wednesday, numerous cars became stuck, and some motorists had to be rescued, when they drove into deep water in San Jose, Berkeley, San Francisco and other areas.

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A similar advisory is in effect through Thursday for oceanfront areas between Big Sur and the Sonoma Coast, where higher-than-normal waves will bring ocean waters rushing farther up beaches than usual, posing a safety risk to people on the sand or rocks. Sunday and Monday’s forecast calls for dry weather across the Bay Area, with another storm coming in on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We’ll get something of a break, and then it will be completely disrupted by a cold front bringing additional rainfall and increased wind speeds Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Anamaria Navarrete, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Monterey. “We won’t have as much rainfall as we saw last week,” she said. “But the water levels could prevent sufficient drainage. ” It has rained six of the last eight days in the Bay Area.

The wettest day was Wednesday, when San Jose received 2.06 inches of rain, San Francisco 2.64, and Fremont 1.92. Tuesday and Wednesday should bring about 1 inch to most cities around the Bay Area, with 2 to 3 inches likely in the Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and North Bay Hills. The all-time highest recorded tides at the tidal gauge in San Francisco occurred Jan. 27, 1983, a winter with similarly very strong El Niño conditions to this one.

That day, the tide was 8.82 feet over the “mean lower low water” level, which is the average height of the lowest daily tide recorded over a 19-year period.

“We could get pretty close to that in the next few days,” Navarrete said. “And maybe break it. It depends on the winds, how much the pressure drops, and how big the storm is. We will be very close to breaking the record.

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” This week, high tide in San Francisco is expected to be 7.8 feet at 8:48 am Sunday, 8.0 feet at 9:25 Monday, 8.4 feet at 10:05 am Tuesday, 8.6 feet at 10:49 am Wednesday, and 8.2 feet at 11:38 am Thursday. The National Weather Service has a five-level risk chart for coastal flooding. This upcoming week it describes as “extreme,” or the highest of the five levels, in the Bay Area.

Warm ocean temperatures from El Niño conditions cause the water to expand and rise. Added to that will be the incoming storm, and “king tides,” over Thanksgiving week, a situation that occurs several times a year when tides are higher than normal because the moon is at its closest point to Earth and its gravitational pull on the oceans increases. Similar king tide days will occur during Christmas weekend and Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in mid-January.

“NWS Bay Area is using language rarely, if ever, used to describe “extreme” coastal/bayside saltwater flooding threat this week stemming from overlap of effects from extreme El Niño, king tides and inbound storm,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the University of California’s California Institute for Water Resources, said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Places that have rarely, or never, flooded before may be inundated.

”at 8 p.m. Sunday and will keep it closed until 5 p.m. Nov. 27 “as a precautionary move,” the agency said in a statement. The tunnel, also known as Highway 260, serves drivers going from Alameda into Oakland.

“The combined effects of El Niño-elevated water levels and regularly occurring king tides are increasing the potential for flooding in unexpected areas,” Caltrans said. “They are also producing higher levels of flooding in traditional hot spots, making impacts more difficult to anticipate. ”