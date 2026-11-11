Coastal erosion threat forces Norfolk homeowners to abandon newly bought properties

Homeowners in Newport, Hemsby are being told their recently purchased homes risk disappearing into the sea as coastal erosion accelerates, sparking financial losses and urgent evacuations.

Coastal erosion along Norfolk's east coast has prompted Great Yarmouth Borough Council to advise homeowners in the Newport village near Hemsby to leave their recently purchased properties, citing an imminent threat that the houses could be swallowed by the sea.

Urgent warnings issued to new buyers

In August, 64‑year‑old Lynn Sweet paid £145,000 at auction for a four‑bedroom seaside cottage and a two‑bedroom annexe in Newport. She had planned to live in the annexe during retirement while renting out the cottage for additional income. Eight weeks after the purchase, the council informed her that both properties were within the ten‑metre risk zone for collapse into the beach, forcing her to consider evacuation for personal safety.

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Similar advice has reached other residents in the same row of former fishermen's cottages. Nathan Weissbraun, a Manchester businessman, spent £60,000 on a three‑bedroom terraced house there and now faces potential loss of investment as the erosion continues. He has expressed a reluctance to buy in Norfolk again after learning the accelerated degradation.

Council's assessment and action plan

The council's spokesman explained that recent storms have already caused about five metres of dune loss, and that nine properties now lie within the erosion danger zone. Homeowners have been contacted and encouraged to vacate promptly to allow safe demolition of any structures at risk of collapsing onto the beach. The council highlighted its duty to maintain public safety and stated that the programme of liaison continues with home visits and public engagement sessions.

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Since December 2025, 41 properties in Hemsby have already been demolished due to high tides and storm‑borne erosion, the council noted. The work was undertaken to prevent collapses that could endanger residents and beach users.

Auction house transparency and homeowner reactions

East Anglia Auction House director Bryan Baxter confirmed the organisation's policy of disclosing known risks, including coastal erosion, during the sale process. He acknowledged the distress of homeowners such as Sweet and Weissbraun, and reiterated that purchasers are expected to conduct their own research on any potential land issues.

Residents like Gemma Lomas, a fourth‑generation cottage owner, recalled being told in 2015 that the houses had about 100 years before eroding away, a figure that dropped to 30 years in 2025. The accelerated erosion has intensified the sense of urgency among local families who value the historical significance of the properties.