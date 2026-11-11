Coastal damage

One organization braces for more flooding

The Bolsa Chica Conservancy is known for its educational programs about the wildlife that calls the area home, like the great egret pictured here at Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve during the much drier month of July 2018.is fundraising to replace equipment damaged in recent coastal flooding.

It's anticipating the need for more repairs, as the flooding forecast around Thanksgiving and Christmas could be even worse. Bolsa Chica Conservancy’s executive director, Carissa Macias, said that despite its efforts, a pump used for its aquarium shorted out due to water damage and needed to be replaced. The conservancy has since replaced the pump and taken measures to protect the surviving equipment.

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The organization’s Interpretive Center, which hosts its aquarium and exhibits about the region’s ecology, is in a modular trailer-style building.

“The threat that we are concerned about is that if we get enough water flow underneath the buildings and saturating the soil underneath the buildings, that it's going to compromise the stability of the buildings,” Macias said. Regardless of whether that happens, Macias said she expects supplies will be needed to divert floodwater and make more repairs.show that high tides in late November could be up to 7 feet — higher than those seen in October, without taking into account other factors that could make the tides even higher.

Macias said that traditionally, their buildings haven’t been affected by coastal flooding other than water getting into some parking spaces.that offer up-close views of some 200 species of birds. The conservancy offers free programming to teach people about wetlands of Southern California, nearlyThe conservancy said it may need volunteers in the weeks ahead, but the best way to help is by donating, which you can doDan Shimell, an attorney and a new face in local politics, is Santa Ana’s next mayor after an unexpected win against incumbent Valerie Amezcua.

Dan Shimell, an attorney and a new face to local politics, is Santa Ana’s next mayor after an unexpected win against incumbent Valerie Amezcua. : Aside from Shimell, progressives Sandra de Anda and Isuri S. Ramos are also projected to win City Council seats, deepening the Santa Ana City Council’s progressive bench.after a shocking win against incumbent Valerie Amezcua.

His win has become one of the most surprising upsets in Orange County’s general election and marks a shift for a city that previously elected its first Latina mayor. Amezcua congratulated Shimell on social media late Monday night after the last round of election results nearly doubled Shimell’s lead. As of Tuesday night, Shimell held a 5-point lead over Amezcua. Amezcua did not respond to LAist’s requests for comment..

“Together, we have accomplished great things. We invested in our neighborhoods, expanded opportunity for families, and strengthened the services that make Santa Ana home. Our work was never about one person. It was about all of us moving this community forward.

” Aside from Shimell, progressives Sandra de Anda and Isuri S. Ramos are also projected to win City Council seats, deepening the Santa Ana City Council’s progressive bench.that rattled much of Southern California, including Santa Ana, Orange County’s only sanctuary city. The raids sparked protests that drew aIn Amezcua’s first public response, she accused protesters of inciting chaos and violence.

She later walked back her comments in a city statement, saying most protesters were demonstrating peacefully and that she did not support the raids. Shimell told LAist he thinks Santa Ana voters, especially young and first-time voters, went to the polls to vote for those who can't.

“Those who have been or might in the future be impacted by immigration policy and enforcement,” Shimell added. “Taking a bold stance on immigration and police accountability seemed to resonate with voters I spoke with, and stood in stark contrast to the -backed candidates who remained largely silent on those issues. ”Orange County Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento served as mayor of the city from 2020 to 2022, and his current district includes Santa Ana.

Sarmiento told LAist that the results were surprising but reflected the change voters want to see in their elected officials.

“I think the underlying message is that money and establishment conventional politics no longer is the formula to success in a campaign in the city,” Sarmiento said. “It's really the influence of people and voters over money. That's really the theme here. ” Santa Ana City Councilmember Thai Viet Phan told LAist that the race results were somewhat surprising — but spoke to a larger trend.

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“ the election results throughout the country … you saw a very leftward shift, with not just candidates but also just how voters voted,” Phan said. “I think that was reflected here in Santa Ana on the council. ”and received more than $200,000 in outside support — more than half of that came from the Santa Ana Police Officers Association.

Mike Moodian, a public policy professor at Chapman University, told LAist that in many ways, the races capture the zeitgeist of Santa Ana.

“Here we saw that there was a police union-backed group, and there was a resistance to that,” Moodian said. “People might have seen the incumbent mayor as part of a police union-backed establishment. " He explained that voters may have looked at Shimell as a fresh face who can represent more people and that the city is experiencing a deeper progressive shift.

“I find the residents of Santa Ana tend to be much more involved and engaged in local politics than most other cities in Orange County. So you also have a well-informed, engaged citizenry that showed up, and the voices were heard in Santa Ana,” Moodian said. Moodian said Amezcua may have lost support from some voters because they were unsatisfied with her response to immigration enforcement. Ballots are still being counted.

The OC Registrar of Voters posts updates every day, except Sundays, at 5 p.m. Election results will be certified by Dec. 3. You can find updates on key measures and other racesis of Sri Lankan descent and always happy to talk all things South Asian, especially the food, fashion and history.

Nazmul Chaudhry, owner of Deshi Food in Little Bangladesh, told all his customers and friends to vote for Nithya Raman for mayor of Los Angeles after she spent time in the community speaking to residents about their concerns. South Asians, especially those in the Little Bangladesh ethnic enclave, are celebrating Nithya Raman’s election as mayor of Los Angeles.

Nazmul Chaudhry, the owner of Deshi Food, a restaurant and grocery store in Little Bangladesh, says they are happy for Raman’s election because no other mayoral candidate has spent time in the historic ethnic enclave the way she did this fall. Mayor-elect Raman is of Indian descent and an immigrant. When she takes office, she will be the first South Asian mayor of Los Angeles.

For seven years, Chaudhry has been trying to get a city official’s attention to fix the cracked sidewalk in front of his store. Nothing has been done about it. He hopes Raman will finally get it done. Raman’s Indian background was a feature of her campaign, but it was “not the central thesis,” said Sara Sadhwani, associate professor of politics at Pomona College.

“ When the economy is bad, identity slips away as the top issue on someone's mind,” she said. For seven years, Nazmul Chaudhry has been trying to get the city of Los Angeles to fix a broken sidewalk in front of his store. Chaudhry owns Deshi Food, a restaurant and grocery store in Little Bangladesh.

Before I could even begin our interview, he led me to the front of his store to show me the sidewalk that pedestrians sidestep and electric scooter riders slow down around. He’s hoping that will soon change. He said then-candidate Nithya Raman spent time in the historic enclave just north of Koreatown this fall, talking with community members about their problems.

For the first time since he moved to the United States in 1989, Chaudhry is excited about a mayoral election. Mayor-elect Raman is of Indian descent and an immigrant. When she takes office, she will be the first South Asian mayor of Los Angeles. Chaudhry is proud of that distinction.

But what means more to him is that Raman spent time walking the streets of Little Bangladesh, visiting businesses and speaking to community members about their concerns. Chaudhry said that, because of that, he asked all his customers and family members to vote for Raman. At dinner parties, Chaudhry said, Bengalis would share how they were excited to vote for Raman in this election. Nazmul Chaudhry and one of his customers, Mohamed Hassen.

They both voted for Nithya Raman for mayor.for fear of being taken by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. And for those who do come to his store, he said, they are met withNazmul Chaudry offers a lunch buffet at his restaurant but he has seen a drop in foot traffic after ICE raids ramped up.

"Everybody's suffering actually these days," Chaudhry said. “If you see, Nov. 3 is a huge change because people fed up. " Chaudhry also said city services don’t do a good job keeping the streets clean. So he takes it upon himself to pick up trash in front of his shop.

His relatives in New York told Chaudhry that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, also of Indian descent, has “changed the whole city. ” He’s hoping for some of that change in Los Angeles when Raman takes office in December. While Raman’s Indian background was a feature of her campaign, it was “not the central thesis,” said Sara Sadhwani, an associate professor of politics at Pomona College and a senior researcher with AAPI Data.

In 2020, when Kamala Harris, also of Indian descent, was running for vice president, Sadhwani said, she conducted research on Indian Americans who wanted to see more representation in politics. In 2024, some of them turned away from Harris. Identity politics, Sadhwani said, was important in 2008 when the nation elected the first Black president, Barack Obama.

Los Angeles mayor-elect Nithya Raman poses for a photograph with family members after casting her vote on Election Day during the midterm elections at the Silverlake Community Church.

“ We're ushering in a new political generation of millennials and Gen Z; diversity is just expected at this point amongst a vast majority of Americans,” she said, highlighting Nationally too, Sadhwani said, thec ountry is seeing a shift. South Asians have gone from “model minority” to “governing minority. ” ”The old script was that for Indian Americans, for South Asians, that being that quiet professional is what success meant,” she said.

“When we look at Raman and also Mamdani, they're fighting for executive power in very visible, very messy city politics, and they won not by following the rules, but they won by challenging the status quo. ”That idea resonates with Faizah Malik, managing attorney for housing justice at Public Counsel and a former L.A. City Council candidate.

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“When we were growing up, our parents said, ‘Just keep your head down, go to school, get educated, make a nice life for your family, and that's it,’” she said. “Politics was not really part of the conversation, but I think what we're seeing is that we can run for office, we can win by being our full selves.

” This is an exciting time, she said, for “South Asian political empowerment,” with Raman set to join Mamdani in leading the country’s two largest cities. Malik said that, as a housing advocate, she cares about Raman’s fight “to build more housing around the city that people can afford, her fight to keep renters in their homes, to prevent homelessness, her fight to try and really solve our homelessness crisis but also be efficient with our public dollars.

” Nikita Chaudhry, an actor and political organizer, wants to see Raman revitalize L.A. ’s film industry, “to call the city the home of Hollywood again. ” “Having that kind of representation and knowing that it exists is really exciting because I think and hope it will activate South Asian Americans of all ages to get more involved in their communities,” Chaudhry said.

Raman's and Mamdani’s victories were years in the making, Chaudhry said: from organizing in their communities to holding other elected positions to engaging voters who are otherwise ignored by elected officials. And she hopes that it will inspire other South Asians to become more involved in their communities.

“If you're feeling activated, if you're feeling excited, that's great," she said. "Take that energy and the time and the skills and the specificity of what fires you up towards your local organization, towards your neighborhood, towards your community. ”If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily newsletter, The LA Report. Each weekday, catch up on the 5 most pressing stories to start your morning in 3 minutes or less.

Estuardo Mazariegos, left, a candidate for LA City Council District 9, speaks during the candidate forum that also featured his opponent, Jose Ugarte, that took place at A Place Called Home on Oct. 3, 2026.remains too close to call, candidate Estuardo Mazariegos’ campaign has accused the campaign of Jose Ugarte, the front-runner, of potential ballot tampering. The Mazariegos campaign made the accusations Monday, saying it had filed a complaint with the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

They alleged that representatives for the Ugarte campaign had collected voters’ ballots to drop off without signing the appropriate line identifying the individual who returned the ballot. Mike Sanchez, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, said his office had forwarded the news release to the District Attorney for review.

Sanchez pointed to the California Elections Code, which says that a “ballot shall not be disqualified solely because the person authorized to return it did not provide on the identification envelope their name or signature. ” Underremains too close to call, candidate Estuardo Mazariegos’ campaign has accused the campaign of Jose Ugarte, the front-runner, of potential ballot tampering. The Mazariegos campaign made the accusations Monday, saying it had filed a complaint with the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

In a press release, the campaign alleged that representatives for the Ugarte campaign had collected voters’ ballots to drop off without signing the appropriate line identifying the individual who returned the ballot. In one case, Mazariegos’ team accused Ugarte campaigners of filling out a ballot on a voter’s behalf without her knowledge of who she was voting for.

“Taking people’s ballots, filling them out, and not following legal voter assistance guidelines in a district that has faced so much disenfranchisement is disgusting,” Mazariegos said in a statement. Mike Sanchez, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, said his office had forwarded the news release to the district attorney for review.

He also pointed to the California Elections Code, which says that a “ballot shall not be disqualified solely because the person authorized to return it did not provide on the identification envelope their name or signature. ”Justin Levitt, a professor of constitutional law at Loyola Marymount University, told AirTalk Tuesday that there is no legal limit on the number of ballots an individual can turn in on others’ behalf, so long as they aren’t being compensated per ballot returned.

“Even if there were some sort of administrative wrongdoing, as long as there's no indication of fraud with the ballot itself, those ballots will all be counted,” he said. Levitt said, however, that signing a ballot and then handing it to someone else to fill out would be illegal.

“ To the extent that there are allegations now that the DA may investigate, I suspect that's what they'll be focusing on,” Levitt continued. The Mazariegos campaign also sent a collection of photos to the press, including one of a campaigner, USC student Amir King, returning a stack of ballots at a ballot drop box.

The Mazariegos campaign alleged that representatives for the Ugarte campaign had collected voters’ ballots to drop off without signing the appropriate line identifying the individual who returned the ballot.

“Why is he attacking me? For participating in our democracy, as is my right under California state law and for helping others participate in democracy, as is their right under California state law,” King said in the post. As of Tuesday morning, just under 300 ballots separate Ugarte and Mazariegos, with 44,000 ballots left to count in L.A. County.

It’s not clear how many ballots in Council District 9 are left to count. The Sheriff’s Department said Maciel was a 10-year veteran of the force and an Army Reservist. He worked at the Norwalk Station as a motorcycle deputy after starting his career at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility and working patrol at the Transit Services Bureau. In recent years, Long Beach has been fighting a rise in traffic deaths.

Last year, the city recorded 53 fatal crashes, its highest total in more than a decade. Friday’s crash marked the city’s 41st fatal traffic collision this year. At this time last year, Long Beach had recorded 43 fatal crashes. An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy died in a motorcycle crash near Marina Pacifica on Friday.

The crash happened at about 11 p.m. at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Second Street, according to Long Beach police. Martin Maciel, 40, was heading south on PCH when he collided with a vehicle traveling east on Second Street, throwing the rider from the motorcycle, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The other vehicle’s driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash. Police did not specify which driver they suspect was speeding. The Sheriff’s Department said Maciel was a 10-year veteran of the force and an Army Reservist. He worked at the Norwalk Station as a motorcycle deputy after starting his career at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility and working patrol at the Transit Services Bureau.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic loss of Deputy Martin Maciel, a ten-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and an Army Reservist, who passed away as a result of an off-duty traffic collision this past weekend.

“Throughout his years of service, Deputy Maciel was a valued member of the department, and his dedication will be remembered by those who had the privilege of serving alongside him,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all who knew him. ”Friday’s crash marked the city’s 41st fatal traffic collision this year. At this time last year, Long Beach had recorded 43 fatal crashes.