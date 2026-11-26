Coastal communities in Marin County face another day of king tide flooding
King tides once again turned some Marin County roadways into waterways.
Streets turned into waterways, parking lots became small lakes, and some people traded their cars for kayaks, paddleboards, and rowboats. In Mill Valley, king tides created some unusual sights near the Manzanita Park and Ride and Highway 101.
Streets turned into waterways, parking lots became small lakes, and some people traded their cars for kayaks, paddleboards, and rowboats.
"It’s a fine day for a little paddle, and to paddle where you usually drive is rather unique and to see fish jumping in the parking lot and also just to see a once-in-a-lifetime tidal event," Sausalito houseboat resident Jay McGill said. Longtime residents of more than 35 years said they hadn't seen water as high as they did on Wednesday. The flooding created challenges for drivers with several road closures across the county.
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