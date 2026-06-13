Coastal Commission OKs suicide barrier for Coronado Bridge

Caltrans expects to begin construction on the $145 million project this fall and have it ready by 2028.

Seven years ago, the state Department of Transportation added four-inch-long bird spikes to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge as a deterrent to suicides. But the bridge has remained the second most frequently used bridge for suicide in California.

According to Caltrans, about 400 suicides have occurred since the bridge opened in 1969. State Coastal Commissioners approved on Wednesday Caltrans’ proposal to build a better system. It consists of an 8-foot-tall steel wire mesh barrier on top of the bridge’s guardrails. The steel mesh will have one-inch openings designed to prevent climbing over the concrete guardrails.

A rendering of Caltrans' 8-foot-tall suicide barrier for the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge.

“Installing the barriers, at its core, is going to save lives,” said Coastal Commissioner and San Diego City Councilmember Vivian Moreno. “Supporting first responders who have the difficult job of leading rescues and also ensuring ongoing access to the coast. ” One of those first responders was Wayne Strickland, a retired Coronado firefighter who responded to numerous suicide calls on the Coronado Bridge. For years, he has urged Caltrans to build a barrier.

He said survivors and the families who lost loved ones worked alongside him, sharing their stories with Caltrans commissioners at public meetings.

“The Caltrans commissioners listened and, one was so upset, he kind of had to leave the room for a minute,” said Strickland. “It made a difference with them talking and their stories. ”“This will save lives,” he said.

“It'll keep the bridge open, and everything will be good. And I'm ecstatic that it's getting done. I'm very happy. ” If you or someone you know needs help, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting the number 9-8-8.

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