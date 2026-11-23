The City of San Luis Obispo issued a “Do Not Drink” notice early Monday morning for the Serrano and Patricia area, saying that the alarm indicated trespassing and possible tampering.

Contamination fears at a water storage tank sparked an urgent warning for residents of a coastal California town not to drink or cook with their tap water.early Monday morning for the Serrano and Patricia area, saying that the alarm indicated trespassing and possible tampering.

Authorities said the trespassing incident raised concerns that an unknown substance may have been introduced into the city’s water supply. San Luis Obispo City Water issues a do not drink notice for customers in the Serrano and Patricia areas on Nov. 23, 2026. Crews drained the affected tank and flushed nearby water lines, authorities said.

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However, the city has not confirmed that the tanks were tampered with or if any substance was put into the water. Residents in the affected area have been told to use bottled water for drinking, baby formula, juice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, making ice, cooking, and preparing food. The city also warned people not to boil, filter, or otherwise try to treat the tap water.

Bloomberg via Getty Images“Keep using bottled water until the city confirms that testing shows the tap water is safe to drink,” the city said Monday. Residents can check an interactive map or address list at slocity.org to see whether their property is included. They can also reach out to the City Water Division at 805-781-7215. Residents can check an interactive map or address list at slocity.org..

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Nineteen runners were rushed to the hospital after the Nov. 8 race. Rumors on social media speculated that water stations along the course had been contaminated or even spiked. The county’s Public Health Department later said that the illnesses appeared to be connected to unusually high temperatures and physical exertion during the 13.1-mile race. San Luis Obispo City Water issues a do not drink notice for customers in the Serrano and Patricia areas on Nov. 23, 2026.

The “Do Not Drink” notice remains in effect until further notice, the city said. AFP/Getty Images