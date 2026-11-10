Coast Guard suspends search for woman swept out to sea in Santa Cruz County

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for Se Nah Park, who was swept out to sea near a beach in Santa Cruz County on Sunday night.

Officials noted that the coastline has experienced multiple emergencies recently, including a September rescue of two fishermen. The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a woman who was swept out to sea near a beach in Santa Cruz County on Sunday night.

The Coast Guard announced Tuesday morning that it was suspending the search for Se Nah Park, 24, who was reported in the water near Panther Beach at 9:38 p.m. Sunday. Coast Guard helicopter and lifeboat crews responded to search an area that spanned 95 square miles but did not find Park. They were assisted by other agencies including California State Parks, the Santa Cruz Fire Department, and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

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Cal Fire's CZU Unit that covers Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties said the woman was with three other people who went through the keyhole rock formation at the beach but became trapped when the tide rose. The other three were able to get back to shore but the woman was swept away, according to Cal Fire.

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"Suspending a search is a difficult decision," Lt. Max Holloway, Coast Guard Sector San Francisco search and rescue mission coordinator, said in a statement.

"Given the extensive search effort of the surrounding area and environmental conditions, we have suspended active search efforts pending further developments. We worked closely with our partner agencies and exhausted all available resources in our attempt to locate Ms. Park. Our deepest condolences are with her family and loved ones. "