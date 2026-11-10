Coast Guard Rescues 86-Year-Old Sailor Harry Blodgett and Dog Sasha Off California

US Coast Guard rescue crews saved 86-year-old Harry Blodgett and his dog Sasha after their sailboat drifted off California following a failed attempt to sail from Oregon to American Samoa.

Eighty-six-year-old Harry Blodgett and his one-eyed terrier-mix companion Sasha were rescued by the US Coast Guard off the coast of California, concluding a perilous two-month maritime journey. The rescue operation concluded on October 28, nearly two months after Blodgett departed from Astoria, Oregon, with the ambitious goal of reaching Pago Pago in American Samoa.

Coast Guard Rescue Operation Timeline

The US Coast Guard Pacific Area watchstanders received a missing person report on October 24 from Randy Enders, Blodgett's neighbor. Enders filed the report because it had been more than 60 days since anyone heard from the sailor. On October 27, the Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Center Alameda received a signal from an emergency beacon registered to Blodgett's sailboat, the Willow Wind. A Spartan aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento and the Coast Guard Cutter Robert Ward were dispatched to the area. The vessel was located 460 miles off San Diego on the evening of October 27, but rescue was delayed until the next morning due to rough seas. By 5:36 p.m. on October 28, Blodgett and Sasha were rescued by the motorized Coast Guard ship Grand Orion and its crew.

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Sailor's Failed Bucket List Voyage

Blodgett embarked from Oregon on August 20 aboard the 30-foot sailboat Willow Wind. The planned route covered approximately 5,000 nautical miles and typically requires four to six weeks to complete. According to The Seattle Times, friends and family disapproved of the plan, but Blodgett was determined to cross this final item off his bucket list. The vessel was found with damaged sails and left adrift. Coast Guard officials reported that Blodgett was weak and had difficulty walking upon rescue, but suffered no major injuries.

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Medical Care And Stakeholder Positions

After being airlifted from the rescue site, Blodgett was transported to San Diego and subsequently admitted to Scripps Mercy Hospital. Despite the harrowing ordeal, Blodgett expressed no regrets during a phone call with TST from his hospital bed. He stated that he still intends to sail to Pago Pago regardless of the incident, emphasizing that people should not give up on their dreams. Randy Enders, who had discouraged the trip and later organized an online fundraiser, noted that the experience left both Blodgett and Sasha with physical and emotional scars. Enders confirmed that their boat and all belongings on it were lost forever.

Official Safety Warnings And Conclusions

Coast Guard Cmdr. Jason Nguyen, chief of the Southwest District command center, issued a statement thanking the merchant mariners and Coast Guard crews for their coordinated efforts. He used the incident to highlight the critical importance of carrying emergency communication equipment. Nguyen also advised mariners to create a detailed float plan so that individuals ashore are aware of voyage plans. This regulatory reminder serves as a key takeaway for the maritime community following the successful but costly rescue of the octogenarian sailor and his canine companion.