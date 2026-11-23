The Coast Guard says a 74-year-old passenger was hoisted from a cruise ship and flown to Scripps Memorial Hospital after heart attack symptoms.

A 74-year-old cruise ship passenger was airlifted to a San Diego hospital after suffering symptoms consistent withA 74-year-old cruise ship passenger was airlifted to a San Diego hospital this weekend after suffering symptoms consistent with a heart attack, authorities said.

Watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector San Diego received notification at about 3 a.m. Friday from the captain of the Koningsdam, a 983-foot Netherlands-flagged cruise ship, that a passenger was experiencing symptoms consistent with a heart attack, the USCG said. The ship was about 80 miles west of San Diego at the time of the call.

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After consulting with the on-duty flight surgeon, watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Ventura MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to conduct the medevac. The air crew arrived on scene at approximately 5:45 a.m., hoisted the patient from the vessel and transported him to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla for further medical care, according to the USCG.

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"Responding to medical emergencies aboard vessels far offshore requires careful coordination and a timely response to ensure patients receive the medical care they need," USCG Lt. Aiden Becker said.

"Our aircrews are trained to conduct these challenging missions and help ensure patients are safely transferred to medical professionals," he said.