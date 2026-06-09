Coast Guard ends search in Bahamas for missing Lenawee Co. woman

The U.S. Coast Guard mission in the Bahamas has concluded after its divers conducted an extensive search in the investigation into Lynette Hooker's disappearance.

A statement from the U.S. Coast Guard on June 8 said the mission in the Bahamas has concluded after its divers conducted an extensive search for Lynette Hooker on Friday, June 5.

They used underwater vehicles, unmanned aerial systems and a cadaver dog to examined “newly identified areas of interest. ”The Coast Guard statement also said that the Coast Guard Investigative Services conducted a custody transfer of that dinghy for further forensic examination by U.S. officials.

“CGIS is the U.S. Coast Guard’s federal law enforcement and criminal investigative agency responsible for conducting criminal investigations in support of the Coast Guard’s missions. Staffed by federal special agents, the agency investigates offenses including fraud, corruption, cybercrime, murder, drug trafficking, serious crimes involving Coast Guard personnel, and other violations of federal law with a Coast Guard nexus.

Working with domestic and international law enforcement partners, CGIS agents collect evidence, conduct interviews, execute search warrants and make arrests, and support prosecutions,” the statement said of CGIS. Report: Coast Guard wants divers in Bahamas as GPS data contradicts husband of missing Lenawee Co. womanHusband of Lenawee Co. woman missing in the Bahamas released without chargesI-TEAM: One-on-one with daughter of Lenawee County woman missing in the BahamasLenawee County residents shocked about Onsted woman going missing in the BahamasSentencing for former Cuyahoga County judge guilty of tampering with records19 Newsmakers: Episode 2: Downtown Cleveland Inc. CEO believes in the future of the downtown neighborhood18-year-old shot in Brook Park, 2 arrested in Cleveland





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