Coast Guard divers arrive in Bahamas to search for missing American Lynette Hooker

Hooker’s husband was initially taken into custody following her April 4 disappearance but was later freed, and no charges have been filed.

Hooker’s husband was initially taken into custody following her April 4 disappearance but was later freed, and no charges have been filed. The U.S. Coast Guard will soon reopen the search into the disappearance of Lynette Hooker, a Michigan woman who went missing after her husband claimed she fell overboard while they were boating in the Bahamas in April, a U.S. official familiar with the investigation said on Wednesday.

The Coast Guard divers arrived in Hopetown, and the search was expected to start Tuesday evening, a U.S. official familiar with the matter told NBC News. Hooker, 55, disappeared on April 4, and her husband, Brian Hooker, told authorities that she fell from a boat, officials have said. Brian Hooker has said that his wife fell into the water during a dinghy ride near Elbow Cay on April 4.

He said that his wife had the keys to the engine when she went overboard, and he paddled the boat to shore and told someone what happened, who then contacted police, authorities said. Brian Hooker has been cooperating with officials on the investigation into Lynette Hooker’s disappearance, his attorney, Terrel A. Butler, has said.





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