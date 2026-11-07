Coast Guard Details Harrowing Rescue of 86-Year-Old Man and Dog Who Spent 2 Months Stranded at Sea (Exclusive)

“This one was particularly difficult for our team,” Coast Guard Cmdr. Jason Nguyen tells PEOPLE

The U.S. Coast Guard rescuing an 86-year-old man and his dog off the coast of San DiegoCredit: United States Coast Guard NewsHarry Blodgett had not been heard from since his August boat voyage from Oregon to American Samoa Upon receiving an emergency radio beacon alert from the man’s boat on Oct. 27, the Coast Guard launched a search A nearby commercial vessel located Blodgett and his dog Sasha the following day, about 460 miles off San Diegoalong with his dog more than two months after they disappeared during a voyage in the Pacific — not had his emergency position-indicating radio beacon on his vessel, he may not be alive today.

“That was incredibly lucky on his part,” U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Jason Nguyen, Southwest District command center chief, tells PEOPLE.

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“It was still working, and for whatever reason it went off and we got the alert and were able to find him,” adds Nguyen, who coordinated search and rescue efforts throughout the case.attempting a 5,000 -mile journey from Astoria, Ore. , to Pago Pago in American Samoa.

Nguyen tells PEOPLE that the mariner’s concerned friend was the one who contacted them on Oct. 24, saying there had been no communication from the sailor since he began his solo voyage in August. They knew Blodgett thought the trip would take around 45 days, but had no specific information on how he planned to get there.

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“This one was particularly difficult for our team because you’re talking about almost a 4,500-donut mile journey across half the Pacific Ocean,” says Nguyen. After getting the call, the Coast Guard sent a message to commercial mariners, the agency’s district offices in Honolulu and Seattle, and rescue coordination centers in Fiji and New Zealand, warning them all to be on the alert if they spotted theFinally, a break in the case came on Oct. 27, when the Coast Guard received 10 alerts from Blodgett’s emergency position-indicating radio beacon.

“When saw the registration information for this EPIRB that had gone off, she immediately made the connection to the report of Harry missing,” Nguyen says. “And that was just an amazing moment on our watch floor. ” The Coast Guard mobilized its resources, sending out a Sacramento C-27 Spartan aircrew and diverted an HC-130 Hercules aircrew and the Coast Guard Cutter Robert Ward, and requested assistance from nearby vessels.

About 45 minutes into the operation, searchers came across a vessel, but since it was so dark outside, they couldn’t confirm whether it was the“We had them fly very low so that if anybody was on board, you would wake them up and they would come out on deck,” Nguyen says, “They did that several times. Nobody came outside.

” Having run low on fuel, the crew were already on their way back to Sacramento when they got in touch with another vessel calledGrand Orion arrived on scene in the morning ,” says Nguyen.

“They ended up getting close and seeing a light. Once they got alongside, they found Harry and his dog alive on the deck of the ship. ” “He looked like an 86-year-old man who had been out to sea for almost two months,” Nguyen adds of Blodgett’s physical appearance at the time. ”I think he was a little banged up, but otherwise in pretty good health, all things considered.

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”was a bit of an ordeal — the waves and the winds were strong — but from then the ship headed towards the California coast, where the Coast Guard would be waiting with a helicopter to get Blodgett and his dog back to shore and eventually to Scripps Hospital.from his hospital room, Blodgett said that he ran out of fuel early in the journey, but somehow never feared for his life — and that Sasha — a one-eyed dog he was fostering, didn’t seem that bothered either. Never miss a story — sign up forto stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nguyen tells PEOPLE that the Coast Guard wasn’t able to get any information from the man about what happened.

“The most we kind of got was something along the lines of he didn’t really know what went wrong and that was about the extent of what we got,” Nguyen says, noting that “there’s a lot of things that could have gone wrong. ” Although Blodgett has said the trip was a kind of bucket list item for him, Nguyen says that embarking on solo long distance trips are extremely dangerous.

“There are a good number of people who run into trouble and either we never find out about it or we hear some type of distress and then we don’t find them,” he adds. “There are success stories, but it’s dangerous, and we have lost people out there. ”