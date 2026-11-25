U.S. Coast Guard conducted offshore security boardings on August 21 and 24 after foreign cyber actors compromised two commercial vessels in the Gulf of America. Operations involved FBI teams to mitigate threats before arrival at U.S. ports.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed on Monday that specialized cyber teams executed offshore security boardings of two foreign commercial ships bound for United States ports in August. These decisive operations were triggered after authorities identified clear signs that the vessels' digital networks had been compromised by foreign cyber actors. The boardings took place on August 21 and August 24, ensuring that the significant threats were neutralized before the ships could dock at American destinations.

The agency coordinated closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and federal cybersecurity experts to carry out these joint security assessments. The operations targeted two inbound foreign-flagged commercial vessels located in the Gulf of America, a critical waterway for global trade. The primary objective was to assess and mitigate suspected cybersecurity breaches that had been identified prior to the ships reaching their final commercial destinations.

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Law enforcement personnel, Coast Guard Cyber Protection Team members, a vessel inspector, and FBI Cyber Action Team operators formed the specialized response teams. The spokesperson emphasized that the measures were designed to ensure the integrity of the vessel's operational and information technology systems. This comprehensive approach aimed to secure the ships after indications that their networks were compromised by sophisticated foreign cyber actors.

The boardings involved a highly coordinated effort to assess a suspected cybersecurity breach on the first vessel on August 21. A similar operation occurred a few days later on the second vessel, which was also in the Gulf of America. The U.S. Coast Guard stated that the captain, crew, and shore-side corporate staff were critical partners in helping to ensure the threats were mitigated. This collaborative effort was essential for maintaining safety during the high-tension operations.

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Investigations revealed that hackers targeted vulnerabilities in Fortinet networking equipment to gain access to the vessels' systems. In one instance, the intruders breached the propulsion and navigation systems, which caused a significant disruption to communications for approximately 30 hours. The Wall Street Journal reported that the Coast Guard executed the boardings after vessel crews received bomb threats and a warning that "traitor ships will burn in hell."

The impact of the cyber intrusion forced the crews to switch to manual procedures during the period of system failure. This shift potentially delayed energy shipments destined for Europe and Asia, highlighting the fragility of modern maritime logistics. The situation was further exacerbated by the receipt of hostile messages, which added a layer of psychological pressure to the technical crisis. The disruption demonstrated how digital vulnerabilities can have immediate and tangible effects on global supply chains.

A Coast Guard spokesperson emphasized that the Marine Transportation System is vital to America's economic prosperity and national security. Guarding against cyber threats is considered a standard part of the agency's security mission. The spokesperson noted that while confirmed cyber disruptions in the maritime domain remain uncommon, even isolated technical issues can cause avoidable commercial delays. This underscores the need for constant vigilance in an increasingly digitized maritime environment.

The agency stated that it is working with all affected parties to ensure that port operations continue safely without interruption. The U.S. Coast Guard is encouraging all maritime stakeholders to take proactive measures to protect their digital infrastructure. The agency advises industry participants to leverage the free, non-regulatory technical resources provided by Coast Guard Cyber Command. Maintaining strong digital hygiene is essential to prevent future compromises and ensure the resilience of the transportation network.

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Stakeholders are also urged to report any suspected anomalies to the National Response Center to aid in ongoing security assessments and threat intelligence gathering. This proactive stance is designed to strengthen the collective defense of the maritime domain. By reporting potential threats early, industry partners help the Coast Guard and its federal counterparts build a more robust security posture. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the growing intersection between digital warfare and physical commerce.

While broader investigations continue regarding the origin of these digital intrusions, the immediate threats have been successfully addressed. U.S. authorities are currently investigating whether Iran was involved in a series of cyberattacks targeting energy tankers. The successful mitigation of the threats on these two vessels demonstrates the capability of U.S. security agencies to respond rapidly to emerging cyber threats. The integration of cyber and maritime security teams remains a key component of national defense strategy.