Coalsnaughton Evacuees Decry 'Jail-Like' Temporary Accommodation as Mining Subsidence Inquiry Continues

Families displaced by suspected mining subsidence in Coalsnaughton, Clackmannanshire, criticize temporary lodging at Stirling University as filthy and unsuitable, while authorities investigate ground movement affecting up to 97 homes.

Residents of the former mining village of Coalsnaughton in Clackmannanshire have been evacuated due to significant ground movement , with some families claiming the temporary accommodation provided by the council is worse than jail.

The evacuation, affecting 97 households, followed initial signs of subsidence last month, and investigations are now underway to determine why properties are reportedly moving downhill. Residents have been relocated to various temporary accommodations, but many are unhappy with the conditions in student rooms at Stirling University, describing them as filthy, damp, and smelling of cat urine. Photographs shared online show dirty worktops, mouldy radiators, broken units, and overflowing bins.

Some families claim they are being forced to separate into single rooms, with one resident stating she was told if she wasn't happy she could "sleep in her car.

" Julie McCheyne, representing the community, wrote to local Labour MP Brian Leishman expressing desperation for help. She explained her family is staying in a hotel room with no fridge or cooking facilities, making it impossible to prepare proper meals. Another resident described her university room as having rotten wood, an uncleaned cooker, and horrible-smelling showers, noting she was told she had been given "one of the better" rooms.

The community, built in the 18th century to house miners and sitting atop a network of old mineshafts, faces an uncertain future as the UK Government's Mining Remediation Authority (MRA) conducts detailed engineering assessments. Carl Banton, MRA's chief operations director, confirmed multiple specialist teams are investigating the cause of the ground movement, which some residents say is progressing at a rate of 10 to 15 millimeters per day.

Clackmannanshire Council acknowledged the difficulty of the situation and said staff are working under pressure to provide support. The University of Stirling stated it is partnering with the council to offer temporary accommodation and that its staff are available around the clock to assist the families, who they say have settled well.

However, residents' stark descriptions and comparisons to jail conditions highlight a deepening crisis of confidence in the emergency response. The incident raises urgent questions about the safety of former mining communities across the UK and the adequacy of contingency planning for such displacements





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Coalsnaughton Mining Subsidence Evacuation Temporary Accommodation Clackmannanshire Council Stirling University Mining Remediation Authority Ground Movement Mineshafts Community Displacement

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