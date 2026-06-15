Coalition warns 80% of kids have been exposed to porn, backs age-verification bill

Nearly 80% of children ages 12 to 17 have been exposed to explicit material, prompting 24 conservative groups to back the SAFE for Kids Act.

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Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. , shares details on the Kids Online Safety Act expected to pass the Senate with major support on 'Fox & Friends Weekend.

'Nearly 80% of children ages 12 to 17 have been exposed to sexually explicit material, according to a coalition of two dozen conservative and pro-family organizations urging Congress to pass legislation requiring, arguing that a federal standard is needed to prevent minors from accessing online pornography and to replace what they describe as an ineffective patchwork of state laws. "More than 90% of parents worry about their children’s online safety and more than half agree that politicians aren’t taking this issue seriously enough," the groups wrote in a letter first obtained by Fox News Digital.

"On the whole, 81 percent of voters support a federal age verification law to protect minors from accessing pornographic content. The SAFE for Kids Act will address a major element of parents’ worries, filling in holes in current deterring measures and establishing new protections.

"Terry Schilling, American Principles Project president, who led the letter in support of the SAFE for Kids Act, told Fox News Digital in a statement,"The predatory pornography industry has enjoyed unfettered access to our children for far too long,"Senator Banks’s SAFE for Kids Act finally puts the burden of age verification squarely where it belongs: on the adult websites themselves, not on overwhelmed parents," he added. "It is time for Congress to stand up to the pornographers, empower federal enforcement, and secure a safe digital environment for the next generation.

"to have age verification on their sites, and extend enforcement authority to the Federal Trade Commission through consumer protection law.authority to investigate platforms that intentionally violate the law and allows people, including parents and legal guardians, to sue companies or organizations that violate the law. , include Kevin Roberts, president of Heritage Action, Victoria Cobb, president of The Family Foundation of Virginia, Penny Nance, president and CEO of Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee, Craig DeRoche, president and CEO of the Family Policy Alliance, Melissa McKay, president of the Digital Childhood Institute, and Katy Faust, founder and president of ThemBeforeUs, write that pornography has become a serious danger for children online.

"Today, the average age of first porn exposure is 12 years old, with 54 percent of children ages 13 and younger and 80 percent of children ages 12–17 having been exposed to sexually explicit content," they wrote. MASSACHUSETTS PARENTS OUTRAGED AFTER MIDDLE SCHOOL GIVES EXPLICIT HEALTH SURVEY TO STUDENTS DESPITE OPT-OUTThe groups also addressed the revenue generated by the pornography industry, writing,"Technology makes it easier than ever for young children to access pornography.

Nearly 25 percent of children own a smartphone by age 8, and nearly 40 percent of children ages 8–12 use social media.

" They continued,"Hence, the porn industry is not only harming the most vulnerable Americans but also profiting off of them. In 2025, the Adult Entertainment Market was valued at $191.69 billion and is expected to reach nearly $275.18 billion by 2032. It’s time to do better.

"They concluded the letter by urging lawmakers from both parties to support the legislation. , we implore senators to consider what is perhaps the most grave threat to kids online: being exposed at an early age to the most violent, hardcore pornography imaginable," they wrote.

"Legislators have the opportunity, right now, to stand with parents, families, and voters across America in advancing a solution that has broad, bipartisan support," the letter added. "We, the undersigned conservative leaders and organizations, urge you to co-sponsor the SAFE for Kids Act and support its passage. "





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