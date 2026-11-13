Coalition Urges Democrats to Probe Nvidia, Trump, and Lutnick Over Chip Exports

Advocacy groups demand congressional scrutiny of Nvidia, President Trump, and Commerce Secretary Lutnick regarding AI chip exports to China and corporate influence.

A broad coalition of advocacy organizations is pressing Democratic lawmakers in the new Congress to launch aggressive investigations into President Donald Trump, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Nvidia. The groups argue that powerful billionaires and political figures are compromising national interests for personal gain. They specifically demand scrutiny of the technology giant and its former leadership regarding alleged improper chip exports to China.

Demands for Immediate Congressional Scrutiny

Guardrails Action, Indivisible, the American Federation of Teachers, and seven other groups sent a formal letter to House and Senate Democrats on Friday. The coalition urged Congress to wield its investigative powers to examine the relationship between Nvidia and the Trump administration. The letter emphasized that the resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang does not exempt the company or its former leader from accountability. Lawmakers must determine if the American people are losing control over their economic and security future to a small group of wealthy elites.

Also read Howard Lutnick is next Trump official top Dems want on the chopping block amid NVIDIA scandal

The advocacy groups outlined three specific actions for Democratic lawmakers to take immediately. First, they demanded the preservation of all communications between Nvidia, the White House, and the Commerce Department. These records must cover export approvals, the investigation into Megaspeed, and intelligence warnings about Huang. Second, the coalition called for public hearings within the first thirty days of the new Congress. These hearings should include sworn testimony from Jensen Huang, Howard Lutnick, and Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Jeffrey Kessler.

Allegations of Corporate Influence and Espionage

The letter detailed serious allegations regarding Nvidia's financial contributions and executive behavior. The coalition noted that Nvidia provided twenty-five million dollars to Trump's ballroom. Jensen Huang traveled with Trump on Air Force One to China and attended a state dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The groups highlighted reporting that Huang was having an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. This woman led Megaspeed, a company under investigation for allegedly smuggling restricted Nvidia chips into China.

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The advocacy organizations asserted that President Trump ignored warnings regarding these activities. They claimed that a Commerce Department investigation was halted after direct intervention by Nvidia's general counsel. The letter described the concentration of power and wealth from artificial intelligence as historic. It stated that countering this power is the most important fight of the current era. The groups argued that the American people trusted Democrats to prioritize their interests over corporate ones.

Existing Investigations and Political Blame

These pressure campaigns follow existing actions by senior congressional Democrats. Senator Ron Wyden and Representative Richard Neal launched an investigation into a scheme to mask an unconstitutional export tax as a national security tariff. They claimed this scheme benefited both Nvidia and the Chinese government. Wyden and Neal directed their letter to Howard Lutnick, criticizing the Commerce Department for lax oversight of Nvidia chip exports. The lawmakers noted that the department approved sales to Chinese companies with government and military ties.

The investigation highlighted that some Chinese entities listed as customers had no physical presence at their registered addresses. This lack of physical presence raises questions about the legitimacy of the trade transactions. The coalition argued that such loopholes allow restricted technology to flow freely. They view this as a betrayal of national security for corporate profit. The demand for transparency aims to expose these hidden connections and hold officials accountable for their decisions.

Broader Economic and Political Context

The controversy extends beyond specific corporate dealings to broader economic concerns. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent blamed Howard Lutnick for the leakage of Nvidia's advanced AI chips to China. Reports from Axios indicated that Lutnick has repeatedly opposed efforts to crack down on companies suspected of diverting chips. This stance has drawn criticism from both advocacy groups and rival administration officials. The situation illustrates deep divisions within the government over trade policy and national security.

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Advocacy leaders framed the issue as a fight against fascism and corporate rigging of the economy. They argued that decades of neoliberal policies favored the super-rich while harming ordinary citizens. The coalition suggested that right-wing demagogues exploited the dissatisfaction created by these economic conditions. They called for bolder solutions than those offered by the major political parties. The groups urged a working-class movement to challenge the dominance of corporate interests in democracy.

The pressure on Democrats to act is intensifying as the new Congress begins its session. Lawmakers face scrutiny from voters who feel excluded from key economic decisions. The coalition believes that proving their trust in Democrats is essential for political survival. They argue that ignoring these allegations would validate the claims of corruption. The coming weeks will determine if Congress will prioritize national security over corporate lobbying. The outcome of these investigations could reshape the landscape of international trade and technology regulation.