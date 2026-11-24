Avenging the Ancestors Coalition sues the federal government over changes to the exhibit at President George Washington's home, alleging a whitewashed depiction of slavery that violates civil rights and administrative laws.

The Avenging the Ancestors Coalition has initiated legal proceedings against the Trump administration regarding controversial modifications to the historical narrative displayed at the President George Washington home in Philadelphia. The lawsuit, which was formally filed in federal court in Pennsylvania on Monday, asserts that the revised exhibit presents a distorted and insufficient account of slavery during the eighteenth century. This legal challenge targets the federal management of the Independence National Historical Park site, arguing that the changes undermine historical accuracy and constitutional protections.

Legal Basis And Named Defendants

The complaint specifically identifies the Interior Department and Secretary KILLEEN as primary defendants, alongside the National Park Service and Acting Director Jessica Bowron. The legal team argues that the alterations violate the Equal Protection component embedded within the Fifth Amendment of the United States Constitution. Furthermore, the suit invokes the Administrative Procedure Act, asserting that the agency actions were arbitrary, capricious, and an abuse of discretion that failed to adhere to established legal standards.

Also read Avenging Ancestors Coalition Sues Federal Government Over Trump-Approved Slavery Exhibit Removal

Original Exhibit Historical Context

The original panels installed in 2010 provided a detailed chronicle of nine slaves who lived within the home alongside George and Martha Washington in the 1790s. This period coincided with Philadelphia serving as the temporary capital of the United States. The exhibit originally included explicit descriptions of the severe hardships endured by these individuals, encompassing instances of physical and sexual violence which the new narrative allegedly omits or significantly downplays.

Judicial Timeline And Recent Rulings

Legal intervention began earlier this year when the Trump administration started removing the existing panels from the exhibit. The City of Philadelphia filed a separate lawsuit that led a lower court to issue an injunction in February, temporarily halting federal actions while the city appealed. However, a federal Appeals Court panel reversed this decision on July 3, permitting the government to proceed with the installation of new interpretive panels for the updated exhibit.

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Plaintiff Demands For Restoration

The Black Journey African American Walking Tour of Philadelphia, listed as another plaintiff in the case, is requesting that the court order the restoration of the memorial to its original condition. The coalition seeks a permanent injunction restraining the federal government from enforcing or implementing the executive orders that precipitated these changes. They argue that the original glass panels were removed without being replaced or restored, and the associated motion-activated videos remain deactivated.

Broader Policy And Government Response

This dispute occurs against the backdrop of President Donald Trump's second term, during which his administration has systematically targeted diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives across federal institutions. An executive order signed by Trump in 2025 mandated that federally controlled historic sites must avoid displaying information that could be construed as disparaging to Americans, past or present. The government maintains that the new panels provide comprehensive historical context and highlight the momentous events at Independence National Historical Park, acknowledging the evils of slavery while celebrating the achievements of the American people.