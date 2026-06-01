Anti-war groups are urging U.S. lawmakers to support Rep. Rashida Tlaib's war powers resolution, which would end unauthorized military cooperation with Israel within seven days. The push follows Israel's declaration of southern Lebanon as a combat zone and the forced displacement of hundreds of thousands. The resolution's backers argue it is the only legislative tool that can force a recorded vote on the war in the House.

A coalition of anti-war groups is intensifying pressure on U.S. lawmakers to pass a war powers resolution aimed at limiting American involvement in the Israel-Lebanon conflict.

The groups argue that Representative Rashida Tlaib's resolution represents the sole legislative mechanism capable of compelling a recorded vote on the war in the House of Representatives. This push comes amid Israel's announcement of the forced evacuation of hundreds of thousands of Lebanese civilians from the country's southern region and the declaration of all areas south of the Zahrani River as a combat zone.

Tlaib stated, Our country should not be assisting or supporting indiscriminate bombings and forced displacement anywhere, including Lebanon. She emphasized the need to pass the resolution this week, noting that the death toll in Lebanon has surpassed 3,400 since Israel began its assault in March. The brief resolution would mandate the termination of unauthorized military cooperation with Israel within seven days of its passage. Advocates contend it could also hinder Israel's capacity to sustain its operations in Lebanon.

The resolution was initially scheduled for a House vote during the week of May 18 but was postponed until after the congressional recess. War powers resolutions can be introduced by any member of Congress and do not require the endorsement of the Republican Speaker of the House. Anti-war organizations have mounted a campaign urging constituents to contact their representatives, reporting nearly 24,000 letters sent to Congress in support.

The groups highlighted the catastrophic scale of the conflict: over 3,000 killed since March 2nd, more than 1.2 million displaced-a fifth of Lebanon's total population-and destruction exceeding $14 billion. They described hospitals bombed and entire villages erased, asserting that Tlaib's resolution is the only tool to force every member of Congress to take a public stance on the war. Spokespeople for Democratic members of the House Foreign Relations Committee did not respond to inquiries about their support for the measure.

The resolution emerges as accusations mount that Israel is escalating attacks on Lebanon to sabotage U.S.-Iran peace negotiations. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared on social media that the ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. unequivocally applies to all fronts, including Lebanon. Iran's foreign ministry asserted that the United States bears direct responsibility for ceasefire violations against Iran and for the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime against Lebanon.

Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, posted on Truth Social that talks were continuing at a rapid pace and that there will be no Troops going to, though the statement was incomplete. Israel's defense of its campaign included warnings that it would launch more attacks on Lebanon's densely populated capital if Hezbollah did not cease attacks on Israel, and that it would continue operating in southern Lebanon as planned.

The outlet Common Dreams, which reported this story, included an editor's note about its independence, stating it accepts no corporate advertising, has no paywall, and relies entirely on reader donations to sustain its journalism. It warned that at a moment when its reporting is most needed, financial threats are intensifying and it urgently requires support.

This background information underscores the source's mission to provide uncensored news free from corporate influence, framing its coverage of the Lebanon war powers resolution as part of its commitment to the public good





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