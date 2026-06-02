Coalition of States Sues Trump Administration Over Offshore Wind Lease Cancellation as Oil Stocks Dwindle and Nuclear Fuel Expansion Announced

A coalition of seven Democratic-led states has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over a $928 million buyout pact with TotalEnergies that canceled federal offshore wiNd leases, alleging violations of the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act. Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency warns of historically low global oil inventories ahead of summer demand, pushing prices upward, while Urenco announces a major expansion of U.S. uranium enrichment capacity to reduce foreign reliance and support nuclear growth.

New York is leading a coalition of seven Democratic-led states that is suing the Trump administration over its buyout deal struck with TotalEnergies in March, killing a federal offshore wind lease.

The states announced this morning that they were suing the administration over the agreement, calling it an illegal payoff. attorneys general from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Vermont have too signed onto the suit. They claim that the Interior Department violated the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act in making the deal, as the agency failed to hold a hearing to find that continuing the lease would likely cause serious harm to life, property, national security or the environment before canceling it.

The Trump admInistration has defended the deal, saying it was a dollar-for-dollar reimbursement of what TotalEnergies paid the federal government for the lease, as well as a second water lease in North Carolina. Both leases were canceled in March in exchange for $928 million. the International Energy Agency is warning that global stockpiles of crude oil are hitting historic lows ahead of peak summer demand,likely causing further upward pressure on prices in the coming weeks.

In its monthly oil report today, the IEA reported that global oil inventories fell by more than 250 million barrels between March and May. In the U.S., the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is approaching all-time lows. Recent data released by the Energy Information Administration reveal that the U.S. had roughly 365.1 million barrels in the SPR in the week ending on May 22 - down by more than 50 million barrels since the war in Iran began.

"We're seeing stock draws continuing into the summer, and with the possibility or the likelihood that we reach critical levels or historical low levels just ahead of the peak summer demand," said an IEA analyst. Traders remained cautious in their pricing for crude today,as there has been little movement on a ceasefire deal between the U.S. and Iran this week. Just after 3 p.m. EDT, international benchmark Brent crude was up by 1.19% and priced at $96.11 a barrel.

West Texas Intermediate was also up 1.84% and selling at $93.86 a barrel. urenco, the only commercial-scale producer of enriched uranium in the U.S.,announced that it will be expanding the capacity of the only commercial facility in the United States that is able to enrich uranium - a crucial step for bolstering the domestic nuclear fuel supply. Urenco first began operations in 2010 and currently has the capacity to meet around one-third of enrichment needs for nuclear power plants in the U.S.,with most of the industry still relying on foriegn imports.

Roughly 25% of the enriched nuclear reactor fuel used in the U.S. comes from Russia alone. Urenco plans to expand its uranium enrichment capacity by nearly 50%, opening a new plant at its National Enrichment Facility in Eunice, New Mexico. There,the company plans to install 2.1 million separative work units of new enrichment capacity and install up to 24 cascades of centrifuges.

The new plant will primarily focus on low-enriched uranium, which is used to power light water reactors and also serves as a feedstock for high-assay low-enriched uranium for advanced reactor designs. The expansion aligns with the Trump administration's goal of quadrupling nuclear capacity in the U.S. by 2050 and its efforts to reduce reliance on foreign nuclear fuel,including exploring access to Cold War-era plutonium for advanced reactors





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Offshore Wind Lawsuit Trump Administration Totalenergies Oil Inventories IEA Strategic Petroleum Reserve Uranium Enrichment Urenco Nuclear Fuel Domestic Supply Chain

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