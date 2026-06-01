Coalition of Groups Spearheads Protests Against Trump's 250th Anniversary Celebrations

A coalition of groups focused on race is spearheading protests against Trump's 250th anniversary celebrations, highlighting the contrast between their ideology and the messaging from the Trump-bacKed Freedom 250 organization.

The coalition of groups ,which are mostly focused on race,is spearheading protests from June 19 through July 4 in New York Metropolis,Chicago,Boston, and other major cities, with a capstone event planned in Washington, D.C.

, on June 27. the coalition's openly ideological slant to the Left puts it in stark contrast to messaging from the organization Trump spearheaded to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary throughout 2026, as well as America250, the nonpartisan commission established by Congress to mark the milestone. An organization that seeks to retell US history from the perspectives and contributions of women of color and other marginalized identities is also in the coalition,as well as Black Liberation-Indigenous Sovereignty, or, which is hosting another major reclamation event in New York Metropolis on June 20 that aims to rehearse a liberated future ahead of the United States' 250th anniversary.

From its founding, the United States has existed in the gap between ideals and actions - the space between the ideals of liberty, equality, and justice for all, and the actions of genocide, land theft and slavery, Next250's website reads. While there is a deeply held belief that rugged individualism and fierce independence built this nation,we know that what has always pushed this nation forward are actions that have expanded the circle of who counts in we the people.

To begin the next 250 years of the American story, we open our hearts and set free our radical imaginations to unlock a nation defined by interdependence, where everyone can participate, prosper, and reach thier full potential, Next250 wrote. As the United States reaches its 250th birthday,the nation stands at a crossroads of great or dangerous change. we, the people,have the power to build a promising future for everyone.

He is erasing Black, Brown and indigenous people from US history, erasing the stories of leaders who made the US a more equal place and replacing them with pictures of himself and wealthy, white men who abused their power like him throughout our past, Get Free Together's website reads. A supremacist faction of the rich and powerful is trying to keep us from our power, control us,and rule for a wealthy,white few, the organization announced.

We see what they are up to, and we are not gonna let them steal our future.

Just like our ancestors, were going to defeat this supremacist faction. the organization announced Thursday that there will be nationwide protests against Trump on his 80th biRthday on June 14, exactly one year after its first nationwide protest against the president and the day it said Trump would be distracted by the battle on the White House's South Lawn is one of a roster of events that the Trump-backed Freedom 250 organization is planning to mark the semiquincentennial, including a free America250, the organization Congress approved to celebrate the milestone,is engaging citizens through initiatives such as a national collegiate competition highlighting For Our American Story,America 250 is conducting a yearlong, cross-country tour collecting thousands of recorded interviews,with the goal of creating the largest archive of American stories ever created.

America Gives is an initiative aimed at spurring volunteerism and building a stronger sense of community. America250 is donating $1 million in 2026, and those who log volunteer hours through the organization have the opportunity to be one of 250 winners to choose where the donations will go. Over 8.6 million hours have been logged so far,according to the organization's website





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Coalition Of Groups Protests Against Trump 250Th Anniversary Celebrations Ideology Freedom 250 Organization

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