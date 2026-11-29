Saudi-led coalition warns civilians to leave Ras Isa port as Houthi militias threaten retaliation against Jeddah and other Saudi Red Sea targets amid escalating conflict.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi militias in Yemen has issued an urgent evacuation order for civilians near a strategic port, a move that immediately triggered threats of retaliation from the Iran-backed group. The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition asked residents to evacuate Ras Isa port on Sunday to ensure their safety ahead of presumed strikes. In response to this announcement, the Houthi group vowed to retaliate against a wide swath of Saudi targets, specifically citing ports along the Red Sea coast. This escalation highlights the volatile nature of the ongoing conflict, where military maneuvers and civilian warnings are frequently met with aggressive counter-threats. The immediate trigger for this latest round of hostility was the coalition's directive to clear Ras Isa, which the Houities view as a prelude to significant military action.

Evacuation Orders and Immediate Retaliation Threats

Turki al-Malki, the spokesperson for the coalition, posted the evacuation notice on the social media platform X, accompanied by a location map highlighting Ras Isa port. The directive explicitly warned civilians that their presence in the area posed a severe risk due to imminent military operations. Following this public announcement, Houthi forces declared their intention to strike Saudi coastal infrastructure as a direct countermeasure. The group had previously indicated that it would target key economic hubs, including the city of Jeddah, if pressured by coalition advances. This cycle of warning and threat underscores the high stakes for both military planners and local populations caught in the crossfire of the renewed war.

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Recent Military Strikes and Air Defense Interceptions

The coalition's warning came amidst a backdrop of active combat and intercepted attacks on Saudi territory. Officials reported shooting down a ballistic missile that was aimed at the Saudi capital, Riyadh. Residents in the capital confirmed hearing a loud blast overnight, signaling that the threat had reached the heart of the kingdom. The coalition stated that its forces successfully destroyed Houthi military targets used to conduct attacks in both Yemen and Saudi Arabia. These strikes were described as necessary to neutralize threats to freedom of navigation in the southern Red Sea and the Bab al Mandab Strait. The coalition emphasized that its operations are designed to dismantle the infrastructure used to launch cross-border attacks.

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Resurgence of Conflict and Strategic Territorial Losses

Yemen's Houthi militias have been targeting Saudi Arabia almost daily, responding to coalition airstrikes on areas under their control. The conflict, which lay quiet for several years, reignited in July after a sudden and sweeping offensive by the Houthi militias. Earlier this month, Yemen's government forces withdrew from areas near the strategic Bab al Mandab strait in the Red Sea. This retreat occurred following the Houthi militia's rapid advance, which ceded significant territory to the insurgents. The coalition intervened against the Houthi militias in 2015 after they seized Yemen's capital, Sanaa, in a move that triggered a long-running proxy war. The current escalation represents a significant shift in the balance of power, with the Houthis demonstrating enhanced military capability.

Humanitarian Consequences and Regional Implications

The renewed hostilities threaten to exacerbate one of the world's worst humanitarian crises in Yemen. Civilian populations in Houthi-controlled territories face repeated risks from both coalition airstrikes and Houthi retaliatory fire. The coalition has made a string of similar evacuation announcements in recent weeks, urging civilians to leave before presumed strikes occur. These warnings serve as a mechanism to minimize civilian casualties, yet the conflict continues to displace thousands and destroy critical infrastructure. The threat to Red Sea shipping lanes, particularly around the Bab al Mandab Strait, also raises concerns about global trade stability. The international community watches closely as the situation deteriorates, with no immediate diplomatic breakthroughs in sight to halt the bloodshed and restore peace to the region.