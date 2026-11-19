Over 100 groups urge administration to halt data center expansion on public lands citing environmental risks and conflicts of interest among officials.

A coalition comprising 115 conservation and advocacy organizations has formally demanded an immediate moratorium on the construction of new data centers on federally managed public lands. The group presented this urgent request to two top administration officials on Wednesday, asserting that foundational legal and environmental questions remain unresolved before such massive industrial expansion can proceed.

Core Details on Land Usage

Project proposals have been identified across more than 24,000 acres of federal territory in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, and Oregon. These planned facilities, which include necessary transmission lines and access roads, have advanced without a definitive determination regarding their legal authorization under current public land statutes. The coalition argues that even if legal pathways exist, large-scale data centers may not constitute an appropriate or sustainable use of America's shared public resources.

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The organizations point to a critical absence of comprehensive federal policy addressing these specific industrial demands. They note that there is no meaningful public process currently examining the broader consequences of introducing this new type of land use. Furthermore, existing frameworks are deemed inadequate for addressing the enormous demands these facilities place on water supplies, energy grids, and cultural resources.

Stakeholder Positions and Conflicts

Significant concerns have been raised regarding potential conflicts of interest within the current administration. More than 320 officials appointed by Trump have documented ties to Google parent company Alphabet, which plans to spend nearly $200 billion this year on data center development. Additionally, more than 240 appointees hold investments or financial ties to Meta Platforms, another major developer in the sector.

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Jayson O'Neill, spokesperson for Save Our Parks, criticized the administration for treating public lands as a line item in their own investment portfolios. He specifically targeted Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, noting that he holds tens of millions of dollars in investments tied to the speculative AI data center build-out. O'Neill warned that the administration and Burgum will continue leveraging their power to allocate public lands to developers unless Congress intervenes to block these arrangements.

Real-World Impact and Next Steps

The proposed moratorium aims to provide tribal nations, local communities, lawmakers, and the general public with a dedicated opportunity to evaluate specific proposals. A pause in construction would allow for a thorough examination of environmental impacts, cumulative demands on natural resources, and the long-term consequences of transforming shared landscapes into industrial sites.

Several high-profile projects have drawn particular scrutiny in this debate. These include Project Beehive, proposed by Valar Atomics on over 9,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management territory in Carbon County, Utah. Other contested sites include the On the Mark Data Center near Silver Springs, Nevada, situated just 17 miles from the Stillwater National Wildlife Refuge, and a massive 4-million-square-foot campus with its own gas plant near Blacks Creek Reservoir in Nevada.

Political responses are intensifying as the legislative landscape shifts. A dozen Democrats in Congress are pushing to limit or ban data centers on or near public lands, citing recent reporting on administration ties to the AI industry. Representative Ruben Gallego is working to build a coalition for the No AI Data Centers on Federal Lands Act, legislation she originally introduced in July. With Democrats set to take control of the Senate, advocates hope to secure a pause on construction to ensure public lands are managed for the benefit of everyone rather than a handful of corporations.