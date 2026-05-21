Coal Remains Popular Despite Climate Concerns: Global Coal Power Capacity Surges, While Retirement Slows

Despite climate concerns, coal remains popular with new coal-fired power plants hitting a global 10-year high in 2025. Factors pushing countries like China, Indonesia, India, South Korea, Germany, and Italy to rely more heavily on coal-fired energy security include rising gas prices and supply disruptions linked to the Middle East crisis. Coal proposals are concentrated in Africa, particularly Zimbabwe and Zambia. Globally, coal retirement slowed, near-70% of units stayed online, but the United States is significantly embracing coal-fired energy, driven by a policy environment that actively encouraged it.

The world loves coal, yet it also faces criticism. New coal-fired power plants hit a global high in 2025. Factors pushing countries to rely more heavily on coal energy security include rising gas prices and supply disruptions linked to the Middle East crisis.

China, India, and other countries are increasing their reliance on coal to meet electricity demand. Coal proposals are concentrated in Africa, particularly Zimbabwe and Zambia. Globally, coal retirement slowed, and near-70% of units stayed online. Factors included decisions during the 2022-23 energy crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a determined government push for coal in the United States.

The surge in U.S. coal-fired generation was significant, driven by a policy environment that actively encouraged it





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Environment Climate Change Coal Power Plants Global High Energy Security Rising Gas Prices Middle East Crisis Decline Africa Zimbabwe Zambia United States President Trump New Mining Projects Wind Farms Solar Panels Hydro Power Decarbonization

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