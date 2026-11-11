Coakley Sues Spitfire AA810 Over Lost Messerschmitt Bf 109 Parts

Illinois historian faces court dispute after loan of £300,000 for a Messerschmitt Bf 109 restoration allegedly misplaced by Spitfire AA810. The case centers on missing historic parts and alleged sale of artifacts.

Retired accountant Terrence Coakley has launched a £300,000 lawsuit in Central London County Court against Spitfire AA810 Restoration over the disappearance of historic parts intended for a Messerschmitt Bf 109 restoration. The dispute emerged after Coakley loaned the firm a six‑figure sum to rebuild the aircraft of famed Luftwaffe pilot Gunther Rall and now claims the parts have vanished or are being sold without his consent.

Details of the Restoration Deal

Coakley and Spitfire AA810 officials travelled to Germany in February to purchase a bundle of vintage components from a Buchon aircraft, a Spanish fighter modelled on the Me109. Coakley fronted approximately £190,000 of the cost and the remainder was supplied by his Friends of British Aviation Heritage charity, where he serves as president.

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The agreement stipulated that the recovered parts would be used to reconstruct Rall's Messerschmitt Bf 109, paint it in the pilot's Black 13 colours, and display the aircraft in museums across England and the United States. Coakley portrayed himself as the curator of the project, while Spitfire was to manage the technical restoration.

Allegations of Misplaced and Sold Artefacts

Coakley alleges that Spitfire's chief Tony Hoskins failed to communicate the status of the Buchon parts and, according to his claims, attempted to sell some of the components outside the loan agreement. The claimant's barrister presented evidence to Judge Mark Raeside that the items' whereabouts are unknown, possibly in another country, and that the restoration firm has no right to dispose of them.

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Spitfire's defence argues that Coakley has no ownership interest in the historic artefacts, as the loan agreement did not grant him possessory rights. Lawyers for the firm, led by William Richardson, contend there is no evidence of illicit sales and that Tony Hoskins denies any attempts to sell the Buchon or its parts.

Legal and Historical Implications

If the court upholds Coakley's claim, Spitfire could be required to return the missing parts and possibly pay compensation for the £300,000 loan. The outcome will affect future heritage restoration projects, particularly those that rely on international sourcing of rare wartime aircraft components. The case also underscores the importance of clear contractual terms when dealing with historical artefacts of significant cultural value.

Next Steps in the Court Proceedings

The judge has ordered an injunction to prevent Spitfire from disposing of the disputed artefacts while the case proceeds. Both parties are scheduled to present further evidence in the coming weeks, with a final hearing set for May 15, 2025. The resolution of this matter could set a precedent for the treatment of historic aviation parts in commercial restoration ventures.