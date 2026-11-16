Coaching Decision Kyle Whittingham Got Wrong Against Oregon

Michigan got blown out in they're 10th game of the season at Oregon by a final score of 31-7. With the loss, Michigan fell to just 5-5 thus far in Kyle Whitting

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham watches the replay monitor during the second half in a game against the Oregon Ducks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect.

With the loss, Michigan fell to just 5-5 thus far in Kyle Whittingham's first season with the Wolverines. MichiganEven earlier in the game, Michigan had a chance to keep this game within one score going into halftime, but Kyle Whittingham messed up on the time management side of things and Oregon ended up scoring with 6 seconds left in the first half.

Also read What Interim OC Jim Harding Changed About Michigan Offense in First Half vs. Oregon

Let's dive more into how Kyle Whittingham's poor time management at the end of the first half cost Michigan a chance to win this game below. Michigan was down 14-7, and had just gotten a stop on defense that forced Oregon to punt the ball back to Michigan before the half. After the punt, Michigan had the ball with a 1st and 10 at their own 47 yard line with 1:36 remaining on the clock.

The most important thing you have to do in this situation is end the half with the ball, because going into halftime down just 7 points could've been considered a win based on how the first half played out. Kyle Whittingham and his staff elected to trot out Bryce Underwood to run this 2-minute drill and the results were as follows. The first play was a 12 yard completion to Andrew Marsh, netting them a 1st down.

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Very good start to the drive, obviously. Now they had the ball at the Oregon 41 yard line with a 1st and 10, with 1:17 remaining. The next three plays were all pass attempts, and all of them were incomplete where Bryce Underwood was targeting Andrew Marsh on each play. Michigan would then punt the ball back to Oregon with 0:58 seconds left, and Oregon would hit a big pass play and score just before halftime to go up 21-7.

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With the situation they were in, this was an absolutely back-breaking play. To go into halftime down only 7 points could've been something to feel encouraged by. But to then blow it and be down 14 points at halftime instead was just a killer. You simply can not afford to make mistakes like this against good teams.

After halftime, Oregon kept pouring it on and the game was never within one score again. Kyle Whittingham and his poor time management at the end of that first half cost Michigan a chance to keep the game within striking distance. This big mistake raises a critical question for Kyle Whittingham. He's supposed to be a veteran coach who knows how to handle these types of situations simply based on his experience.

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If he isn't doing things like this well, and the rest of the team's performance leaves a lot to be desired, the question becomes, what exactly does Kyle Whittingham contribute to this Michigan football program? Lucas is a University of Michigan Alumni who has worked as a sports scouting and video analyst, including covering Michigan football for the past three seasons.