Coaches Question The Role Of Conferences As CFP Expansion Ends Title Games

After the SEC announced this season’s championship game in Atlanta on Dec. 5 will be its last, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz asked: What’s the point of conferences anymore?

The College Football Playoff’s move to 24 teams is already raising a bigger question: What’s the point of conferences anymore? The ACC, Big Ten and Big 12 have also said they’ll stop playing title games after this season, as the expanded CFP format begins at the end of the 2027 season.

Drinkwitz acknowledged that the sport has to adapt, but he wondered whether conferences now exist only for scheduling.

Also read Tony Hale, Jessie Mueller, Chip Zien and More to Lead ‘Paddington The Musical’ on Broadway

"My question is why are we associated with conferences anymore if we're not playing for a conference championship? If the point now is just to be playing into a sea of 24, are we just doing it for scheduling affiliation?

" Drinkwitz told reporters. "If we're just doing it for scheduling affiliation, is there a reason to be flying all the way across the country to play games from a national perspective? " Wake Forest’s head coach Jake Dickert told reporters Monday that he isn’t sure how much conference affiliation will matter without title games.

Advertisement

Wake Forest’s Jake Dickert said Monday that he isn’t sure how much conference affiliation will matter without title games, calling the change"odd.

" His Demon Deacons, who were 16th in the CFP selection committee’s initial rankings, are in position to play in the final ACC championship game in Charlotte. That game could serve as a playoff elimination game, a burden that independent Notre Dame doesn’t face. Drinkwitz also expressed broader concern about how quickly college football is changing, pointing to playoff expansion, NIL, realignment and the transfer portal.

He said the sport may have devalued some of what made it special, from bowl games to regional rivalries to the excitement of building a program year to year. Starting next season, Power Four conference titles will be decided by regular-season standings. The Army-Navy game will move into the weekend previously used for conference championships, giving it a standalone window while CFP teams rest. For Drinkwitz, the change is personal.

When he arrived at Missouri in 2020, one of his goals was to win an SEC title in Atlanta. He agreed there’s no longer a reason to play the games, but called the decision disappointing.2027 NFL Mock Draft: Drew Mestemaker First Of 6 QBs Selected In First RoundBig Bets Report: $777k Bet Falls Short For Second-Straight WeekHow Tennessee Men’s Basketball Constructed The First College Sports CBAFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

Advertisement

COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.