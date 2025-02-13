Coachella Valley Invitational Kicks Off Preseason Action

The Coachella Valley Invitational is underway, featuring preseason matches from both Major League Soccer and the National Women's Soccer League. The event is taking place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, from February 1st to February 22nd.

The Coachella Valley Invitational launched into its fourth day of matches on Wednesday as Major League Soccer commenced its preseason match play. This annual event unfolds from February 1st to February 22nd at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California . Marking its second year, the Coachella Valley Invitational now encompasses both men's and women's professional soccer preseason games, attracting top teams from across the leagues.

The 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) promises to be a three-week spectacle, hosting clubs from both Major League Soccer (MLS) and the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) at the renowned Empire Polo Club. This year's Invitational boasts captivating matchups, including encounters between the 2024 MLS Cup finalists, the LA Galaxy and the New York Red Bulls, as well as the first public appearance of the MLS' newest team, San Diego FC. A total of fourteen MLS clubs are vying for supremacy in this prestigious event: Austin FC, LA Galaxy, LAFC, Chicago Fire FC, Charlotte FC, Minnesota United FC, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Portland Timbers, Real Salt Lake, San Jose Earthquakes, San Diego FC, St. Louis CITY SC and Sporting Kansas City. Adding to the excitement, six teams from the NWSL will also participate: Angel City FC, Bay FC, Houston Dash, Portland Thorns, San Diego Wave FC, and Seattle Reign FC. Starting Wednesday, February 5th, FOX will broadcast a selection of MLS matches from the Coachella Valley Invitational on its owned-and-operated stations in select home markets. Furthermore, select FOX stations will televise NWSL games on February 16th. For those seeking comprehensive coverage, all matches are available to stream via FOX Local on your connected TV or through the FOX Local Mobile app





